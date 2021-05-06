Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / DJR boss Story returns to Supercars paddock Next / Supercars monitoring Sydney COVID outbreak
Supercars News

Supercars to meet with teams over Gen3 unrest

By:

Supercars will meet with all 11 of its teams next Tuesday for what could be a make or break meeting regarding the new Gen3 regulations.

Supercars to meet with teams over Gen3 unrest

Motorsport.com understands the meeting will be used to address category-wide concerns regarding delays with the development of the new-for-2022 hardware.

It could prove critical in any decision to push back the introduction of the new rules until either mid-way through 2022 or even 2023.

Supercars has confirmed the meeting will take place, although has also indicated it is a scheduled meeting rather than something out of the ordinary.

"Supercars team owner meetings happen on a regular basis. The last was the end of February at Bathurst,” said a spokesperson.

“There is a meeting scheduled for Tuesday where a number of topics, including Gen3, will be discussed as part of regular business.”

However a team insider told Motorsport.com that the meeting is in fact a "big deal" – that should at least get teams and the series on the same page.

The new low-cost regulations have been a talking point in the Supercars paddock for some time.

A number of teams are concerned about a range of uncertainty regarding the project, including basics such as chassis and engine supply.

There are also concerns regarding costs and whether the new regulations will save many any teams if they are rushed through.

Other issues such as the raging debate over paddle shifts have added to the drama around the new regulations.

Motorsport.com understands both delaying the introduction of the rules until mid-2022 or until the start of 2023 are both still on the table.

Another option that's been floated has been delaying the start of the 2022 season to give teams more time for the new-car builds.

Supercars has consistently denied there will be any delays to the start of the season or the new rules.

It also plans to have prototypes on-track by the middle of this year.

The first of the Gen3 control chassis was recently unveiled by the series in what was the biggest public Gen3 statement since the rules were formally rolled out last October.

shares
comments
DJR boss Story returns to Supercars paddock

Previous article

DJR boss Story returns to Supercars paddock

Next article

Supercars monitoring Sydney COVID outbreak

Supercars monitoring Sydney COVID outbreak
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

8h
2
NASCAR Cup

Toyota: NASCAR’s Next Gen is “biggest change” in 50 years

8h
3
NHRA

SiX-time champion Dave Schultz succumbs to cancer

4
NASCAR Cup

Erik Jones sees 'big aero change' in NASCAR's Next Gen car

5
MotoGP

Motorsport.com's Top 20 motorcycle racers of 2018, Part 1

Latest news
Supercars monitoring Sydney COVID outbreak
SUPC

Supercars monitoring Sydney COVID outbreak

4m
Supercars to meet with teams over Gen3 unrest
SUPC

Supercars to meet with teams over Gen3 unrest

1h
DJR boss Story returns to Supercars paddock
SUPC

DJR boss Story returns to Supercars paddock

5h
Gold Star winner eyeing Supercars future
SUPC

Gold Star winner eyeing Supercars future

21h
Delayed start to 2022 Supercars season mooted
Video Inside
SUPC

Delayed start to 2022 Supercars season mooted

May 4, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Delayed start to 2022 Supercars season mooted 00:36
Supercars
May 4, 2021

Supercars: Delayed start to 2022 Supercars season mooted

Supershots Tasmania 01:33
Supercars
Apr 22, 2021

Supershots Tasmania

Supershots Sandown 01:23
Supercars
Mar 23, 2021

Supershots Sandown

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road 02:53
Supercars
Mar 15, 2021

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road

Supershots Bathurst 01:12
Supercars
Mar 5, 2021

Supershots Bathurst

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars monitoring Sydney COVID outbreak The Bend
Supercars

Supercars monitoring Sydney COVID outbreak

DJR boss Story returns to Supercars paddock The Bend
Supercars

DJR boss Story returns to Supercars paddock

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

Trending Today

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

LaFavre Racing announces reorganization
Stock car Stock car

LaFavre Racing announces reorganization

Scott Geoffrion, 1965-2006
NHRA NHRA

Scott Geoffrion, 1965-2006

NASCAR "happy with the speed" of Next Gen car
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR "happy with the speed" of Next Gen car

Toyota: NASCAR’s Next Gen is “biggest change” in 50 years
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Toyota: NASCAR’s Next Gen is “biggest change” in 50 years

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Latest news

Supercars monitoring Sydney COVID outbreak
Supercars Supercars

Supercars monitoring Sydney COVID outbreak

Supercars to meet with teams over Gen3 unrest
Supercars Supercars

Supercars to meet with teams over Gen3 unrest

DJR boss Story returns to Supercars paddock
Supercars Supercars

DJR boss Story returns to Supercars paddock

Gold Star winner eyeing Supercars future
Supercars Supercars

Gold Star winner eyeing Supercars future

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.