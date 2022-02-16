Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Team 18 splits with team manager Next / TCR race winner inks Erebus Supercars deal
Supercars News

Supercars to open Melbourne office

Racing Australia Consolidated Enterprises, which owns and runs Supercars, is poised to set up a Melbourne office dedicated to the series.

Supercars to open Melbourne office
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The management of Supercars is currently split across two cities, with offices on the Gold Coast and in Sydney.

Traditionally the Gold Coast has housed the likes of the Motorsport department while executive management and commercial firepower has come out of the Harbour City.

It appears a third office is now in the works, Supercars Chairman Barclay Nettlefold announcing during a partner conference today that a presence in Melbourne is coming.

The move is closely aligned to the RACE ownership, with a large portion of those behind it based in the Victorian capital.

That includes the majority of the Board, with Nettlefold, John McMellan, Barry Rogers, Stephen Macaw and Mark Skaife all Melbourne-based.

Media partner TLA Worldwide is also based in Melbourne.

Recently-appointed Supercars CEO Shane Howard works out of the Gold Coast office.

The Melbourne moves follows a push under previous CEO Sean Seamer to have the category heavily centred on its Sydney office.

