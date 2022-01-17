Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

Supercars names its new CEO

By:

Shane Howard will replace Sean Seamer as the CEO of Supercars at the beginning of next month.

Supercars names its new CEO

Howard has worked for Supercars for the past two decades, most recently in what was effectively the COO role, overseeing event management and motorsport operations.

He has been a central figure in Supercars' largely successful navigation of the pandemic over the past two seasons, as border closures continually complicated the schedule.

He steps into the CEO role vacated by Seamer, who announced his impending departure late last year and has since relocated to the United States.

“This is an amazing opportunity and I’m very proud to be moving into the Chief Executive role at an organisation I have been a part of for more than 20 years," said Howard.

“Over that time, I have worked with some of the most incredible minds in sport and entertainment who have helped us grow the organisation to where it is today – one of Australia’s most popular sports.

“The fans have always been at the heart of what we do. Our goal is to move forward and continue to innovate and expand our events as well as our footprint in media and the digital landscape.

“I share the passion of our staff, teams, sponsors and key stakeholders who want to see the sport continue to grow.

“I am excited about our future under the new ownership group and have full confidence in our management team that is experienced in delivering world-class events for one of the top touring car categories in the world.

“It is an honour to be taking on this role as Supercars Chief Executive.”

Supercars chairman Barclay Nettlefold is backing Howard to lead the category through what will be a critical transition to the new Gen3 rules.

“As an incredibly talented businessman, Shane brings many great qualities and experience to the leadership role within the organisation," said Nettlefold.

“He is well credentialed and enjoys support from a wide cross section of business and community leaders as the right person for the role.

“Just as importantly, he has a deep understanding of the sport, the teams, our key stakeholders and fans.

“With Gen3 hitting the track in 2023 and international borders beginning to reopen, he has a clear strategic vision for the future of Supercars which the new ownership group fully supports.

“He is an outstanding leader with a proven track record in guiding Supercars’ operations.

“He is genuinely passionate about Supercars and we are very pleased to appoint him into the Chief Executive role.”

