Supercars unveils new Bathurst 1000 logo

The naming rights backing of the Bathurst 1000 has changed hands for the first time in 15 years, Repco taking over from automotive parts retail rival Supercheap Auto.

The Bathurst 1000 deal was part of a Supercars spending spree for Repco late last year, which also included major backing of the series itself from 2021 onwards.

To celebrate the new era, and mark the 90-day countdown to this year's race, Supercars has unveiled a new Bathurst 1000 logo that is centred around the Peter Brock Trophy.

“2021 marks the first year of a five-year naming rights partnership between Repco and Supercars for the sport’s marquee event," said Repco's executive general manager Wayne Bryant.

“Repco can't wait to get to Mount Panorama for the 1000. We've been there many times before. We've supported two winning cars, and now it's our chance to be the title sponsor for Australia's Great Race and engage with fans that are motorsport enthusiast just like us.

“To signify a new era, both parties have collaborated to create a new event identity.

“The new contemporary identity incorporates the Peter Brock Trophy to reference the rich history of the Great Race, with Brock winning a record nine Bathurst enduros.

“Peter holds a special place in Repco's history, having won the Repco Round Australia Trial in 1979 – the same year he dominated the Bathurst 1000, winning that race by six laps."

Beverly Brock, partner of the late racing legend, welcomed the decision to incorporate the trophy on the logo.

“Back in 1979, Peter was closely associated with Repco in the Repco Round Australia Trail, and I remember him saying, 'there’s no doubt in my mind it was the greatest thing I’ve ever done in a car, and I’ll never forget that moment as long as I live'," she said.

“He went on that year to win Sandown and Bathurst and came second in the ATCC. It was a truly memorable year that convinced him that he could be a winner.

“It may be 15 years since he left us but as a family, we remain incredibly proud of all that Peter achieved, and have absolutely no doubt that he would be delighted to see Repco associated with the race that he won on nine occasions.

“Every one of those victories meant as much to him as it did when he proudly wore the Repco banner at the end of that Repco Round Australia Trail all those years ago.

“Whoever gets to hold the Peter Brock Trophy after the chequered flag drops will carry his legacy forward knowing that they have achieved something absolutely remarkable and deserve their own place in our motor racing history.”

Supercars also confirmed that LifeChanger, a non-profit focussed on mental health and wellbeing for young people, will be the official charity of the 2021 Bathurst 1000.

The 64th running of the Great Race is currently scheduled to take place on November 4-7.