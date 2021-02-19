Supercars unveils new TV graphics

The Aussie series has followed Formula 1 and MotoGP's lead and developed its own unique graphics package, rather than relying on visuals provided by a particular network.

The package has been developed by Girraphic, which has worked with the likes of the NBA, NFL and Australian Open.

The visuals will debut during the telecast of next week's Mount Panorama 500, which also marks the beginning of a new TV deal with Fox Sports and the Seven Network.

“I’m excited to share with fans our new look GFX package designed specifically and dedicated to Supercars,” said Supercars TV boss Nathan Prendergast.

“Historically the sport has adopted the GFX look of the rights holders but in line with other global motorsport properties, we have worked with our partner Girraphic in creating a package that is bespoke to Supercars.

“Among the most notably changes are the brand-new totem that no longer utilises abbreviations for drivers’ names in a single driver mode making it easier for viewers to find their favourite driver.”

2021 Supercars graphics package 1 / 5 Photo by: Supercars 2021 Supercars graphics package 2 / 5 Photo by: Supercars 2021 Supercars graphics package 3 / 5 Photo by: Supercars 2021 Supercars graphics package 4 / 5 Photo by: Supercars 2021 Supercars graphics package 5 / 5 Photo by: Supercars