All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Supercars Taupō Super400
Race report

Supercars New Zealand: Heimgartner splashes to Taupo opener victory

Andre Heimgartner turned a terrible Supercars season around with an impressive victory in a wet opener to the third round of the year in New Zealand.

Upd:
Start crash action

Photo by: Edge Photographics

The Auckland-born driver took the lead after the first of two pit cycles on a wet 3.3km Taupo International Motorsport Park.

Heimgartner took advantage of Brad Jones Racing's ace pitcrew, the nearly perennial winner of Supercars’ teams pitstop ratings, to jump past early leader Will Brown (Triple Eight Chevrolet), and held off Chaz Mostert for most of the first half of the race.

When Mostert fell from contention when a right-rear wheel came adrift immediately after his second stop, Heimgartner motored home to take a 1.01s victory.

“I am speechless,” said Heimgartner, whose results in the last five races have been 18th, 18th, 14th, 20th and 17th.

“I was hoping to drive a bit cooler but he [Mostert] was throwing caution to the wind. It was quite slippery, especially when we went out on the new tyres. I always love the wet, it’s always good fun!”

Second and third were Dick Johnson’s two drivers Will Davison and Anton de Pasquale, and like Heimgartner it was an eye-opening reversal of form after both of their Ford Mustangs struggled for speed at the previous round at Albert Park.

Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang GT

Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang GT

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Fourth place was impressive rookie Ryan Wood, as the 20-year-old New Zealander stayed clear of a number of early incidents and was dazzling in the changeable conditions to give Walkinshaw Andretti United a reward for showing faith in such a young driver.

Brown, who brought a 17-point championship points lead to New Zealand, finished fifth on the road but ninth in the overall results, after picking up a penalty from an incident at the start of the race after one of his wheelnuts rolled across the pitlane.

Jack Le Brocq flew the flag for Erebus Motorsport with a promoted fifth place after a heady drive from 16th on the grid, though it was a low-key return to Supercars for his team-mate Brodie Kostecki.

After starting mid-pack the 2023 champion finished in 16th place, after picking up a 15-second time penalty for carting James Courtney off the circuit on lap 15.

Richie Stanaway went from 23rd to sixth, having been up and down the field, giving the soaked local fans three of their countrymen in the top six. James Golding (PremiAir Racing Chevrolet) and polesitter Cam Waters (Tickford Ford) were next, Waters making ground after being caught up in a startline incident, as Brown and Jaxon Evans rounded out the top 10.

The net result means that Brown (659) has extended his points lead over Feeney (600), with Mostert third on 517. With his strong drive Stanaway jumps to fourth on 454 ahead of Nick Percat.

A second 60-lap race is set for Sunday at 3:05pm local time.

Supercars New Zealand - Race 1 results

1
 - 
3
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver Car Laps Time Interval Retirement Points
1 New Zealand A. Heimgartner R&J Batteries Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 60

1:44'15.3390

150
2 Australia W. Davison Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT 60

+1.1012

1:44'16.4402

1.1012 138
3 Australia A. De Pasquale Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT 60

+2.5641

1:44'17.9031

1.4629 129
4
R. Wood Mobil 1 Truck Assist Racing
Ford Mustang GT 60

+3.9318

1:44'19.2708

1.3677 120
5 Australia J. Le Brocq Erebus Motorsport Penrite Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 60

+21.2535

1:44'36.5925

17.3217 111
6 New Zealand R. Stanaway Penrite Racing Ford Mustang GT 60

+23.1340

1:44'38.4730

1.8805 102
7 Australia J. Golding PremiAir Nulon Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 60

+26.3405

1:44'41.6795

3.2065 96
8 Australia C. Waters Monster Castrol Racing Ford Mustang GT 60

+30.5452

1:44'45.8842

4.2047 90
9 Australia W. Brown Red Bull Ampol Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 60

+30.9350

1:44'46.2740

0.3898 84
10 Australia J. Evans SCT Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 60

+35.5458

1:44'50.8848

4.6108 78
11 Australia M. Winterbottom DEWALT Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 60

+36.9515

1:44'52.2905

1.4057 72
12 Australia T. Randle Monster Castrol Racing Ford Mustang GT 60

+39.3165

1:44'54.6555

2.3650 69
13
M. Payne Penrite Racing
Ford Mustang GT 60

+42.2476

1:44'57.5866

2.9311 66
14
B. Kostecki Erebus Motorsport Penrite
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 60

+46.8215

1:45'02.1605

4.5739 63
15
A. Love Brad Jones Racing
Ford Mustang GT 60

+49.1686

1:45'04.5076

2.3471 60
16 Australia D. Reynolds Tradie Beer Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 60

+49.4887

1:45'04.8277

0.3201 57
17 Australia J. Courtney Snowy River Racing Ford Mustang GT 60

+57.7610

1:45'13.1000

8.2723 54
18 Australia M. Jones Pizza Hut Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 60

+1'06.9547

1:45'22.2937

9.1937 51
19 Australia N. Percat Bendix Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 60

+1'08.5850

1:45'23.9240

1.6303 48
20
C. Hill Tyrepower Racing
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 60

+1'08.7944

1:45'24.1334

0.2094 45
21
B. Feeney Red Bull Ampol Racing
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 60

+1'18.2664

1:45'33.6054

9.4720 42
22 Australia C. Mostert Mobil 1 Optus Racing Ford Mustang GT 59

+1 Lap

1:44'21.5975

1 Lap 39
Australia B. Fullwood Middy's Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 7

+53 Laps

16'05.7110

52 Laps Retirement
Australia T. Slade PremiAir Nulon Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3 0

Retirement
View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Supercars Taupo: Mostert leads Ford 1-2-3 in opening practice

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

Latest news

Jake Finch leads every lap in dominant Talladega ARCA win

Jake Finch leads every lap in dominant Talladega ARCA win

ARCA ARCA
Jake Finch leads every lap in dominant Talladega ARCA win
Fuoco explains secret behind "special" WEC Imola pole lap

Fuoco explains secret behind "special" WEC Imola pole lap

WEC WEC
Imola
Fuoco explains secret behind "special" WEC Imola pole lap
WRC Croatia: Relentless Neuville fends off Evans to hold narrow lead

WRC Croatia: Relentless Neuville fends off Evans to hold narrow lead

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia
WRC Croatia: Relentless Neuville fends off Evans to hold narrow lead
Peugeot 'scratching their heads' after poor Imola WEC qualifying in new-look 9X8

Peugeot 'scratching their heads' after poor Imola WEC qualifying in new-look 9X8

WEC WEC
Imola
Peugeot 'scratching their heads' after poor Imola WEC qualifying in new-look 9X8

Prime

Discover prime content
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
By Andrew van Leeuwen
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA