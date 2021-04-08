Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars opens 2022 entry tender

By:

Supercars has formally opened the tender process for two spare Racing Entitlements Contracts that could join the grid next season.

Series boss Sean Seamer confirmed earlier this year that two RECs currently held by Supercars would be tendered this year.

That process is now formally open, with interested parties being asked to submit an expression of interest by 5pm AEST on April 24.

Should successful bidders be found for both RECs the grid would grow from 24 to 26 cars next season. However there is no obligation for Supercars to sell either of the RECs, which means the field could either stay the same or grow by one.

According to Seamer having both Tony Quinn (Triple Eight) and Stephen Grove (Kelly Grove Racing) buy into teams recently shows there is interest out there from new owners.

“We’ve recently had new team owners join the Repco Supercars Championship, with the likes of Tony Quinn and Stephen Grove coming on board in 2021,” Seamer said.

“This is an opportunity for a new team owner to join the fold or offer an existing team owner the opportunity to expand their programme.

“Supercars has already received interest from several parties to purchase these RECs.

“The championship’s competitive racing is the envy of the motorsport world and the interest we have received points to a bold, confident and exhilarating future for the championship.”

The two available RECs are technically still owned by Tickford Racing and Garry Rogers Motorsport, having been handed back in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

There is a strict process tendering the RECs which prohibits teams from simply reclaiming their entry, as demonstrated when Tickford was unable to procure a fourth entry for 2021.

The Ford squad is expected to among the bidders in this latest REC tender as it looks for a full-time seat for Thomas Randle.

The potential release of the RECs coincides with the planned introduction of the new Gen3 regulations.

That could help woo new entrants on the promise of reduced costs, Supercars targeting a $350,000 price tag for the new cars.

At the same time there are still question marks in the paddock over the delivery of the new rules, including engine supply, which could deter expansion efforts.

