Supercars parity review begins
Supercars has confirmed that the second formal parity review of the season is now underway.
It was thought that the parity threshold was triggered by the performance of the Chevrolet Camaros compared to the Ford Mustangs at the Bathurst 1000 on Sunday, opening the door for a formal review.
That has now been confirmed, with Supercars announcing that "adjustment considerations" have no commenced.
Those adjustments are changes to the Mustang that Ford tried to push through before Bathurst and will now likely take place ahead of the Gold Coast 600.
"Supercars can confirm that, in accordance with the rules of the Parity Review System, adjustment considerations have now commenced," said a spokesperson.
"The Head of Motorsport (HoM) has provided the Supercars Commission with an update following a comprehensive review of the data collected during the Repco Bathurst 1000.
"As outlined in the Parity Review System Terms of Reference, the HoM in conjunction with the Ford homologation team, is mandated to present recommendations, including relevant adjustments to the Vehicle Specification Documents and the rules, to the Commission for implementation.
"The changes, once approved, can be implemented prior to the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500."
The parity trigger was the point of contention with Ford's push for a new aero package ahead of the Bathurst 1000.
Having not been formally hit, changes relied on approval from Chevrolet and its teams – which unsurprisingly was rejected.
That meant the new parts, which had been manufactured before Bathurst, couldn't be fitted to the cars.
It appears now to be a formality that they will be green lit for the Gold Coast, which means the Mustangs will feature a revised front bar and a repositioned, and wider, rear wing without a gurney flap.
