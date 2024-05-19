Supercars Perth: Waters wins as penalty costs Mostert
Cam Waters took victory in the 10th race of the 2024 Supercars season at Wanneroo Raceway after a pitlane slip cost Chaz Mostert the win.
When the Walkinshaw Andretti United's crew released Mostert from the pitlane after a tyre change, he drove into the path of Tickford's Thomas Randle, forcing him to hit the brakes.
A resulting five-second time penalty left Mostert to try to build a lead over fellow Ford Mustang driver Waters, but a margin of just 2.58s handed Waters his first win of the season.
Waters had snatched pole position by a narrow 0.03s, but a slip at the end of the opening lap saw Waters run wide and Mostert was through and away to the lead he would maintain until the penalty was determined.
"It's awesome to get a few trophies this weekend and get a win in the race," said Waters. "I got my head down and closed the gap to Chazzie. It was only two or three years ago I lost a race for a five-second penalty so it was good to get one back!"
Mostert put his hand up to take the blame for a race win lost.
"That sucks. I did not expect us to be that close to somebody else," he said. "I hesitated a little bit, that was my mistake, I'll take that one.
"I didn't really race the race I wanted to race. I probably burnt the tyres a little bit trying to get [back] that penalty. He [Waters] eased into it, he drove a smart race."
Triple 8's Will Brown secured third place on the road, taking the place from Randle on lap 49 of the 55-lap race. But in doing so he helped Randle off the road and earned a five-second time penalty of his own, which he overcame by just over one second to hold onto his second podium result of the weekend.
"I was working hard to get to him, I thought he moved under brakes. Unfortunate for him," he said. "For us to be third and second on a hard weekend, not too bad a weekend."
Randle dropped back to fifth place, splitting the Dick Johnson Racing Ford duo of Will Davison and Anton de Pasquale, who finished sixth.
It was a tough Sunday for Triple 8's Broc Feeney, who qualified outside the top 10 and could make it only to seventh place. WAU's Ryan Wood was eighth ahead of fellow Ford driver Matt Payne (Grove Racing) and David Reynolds (Team18 Chevrolet).
The results mean that Brown has extended his points lead over team-mate Feeney to 136 points.
The 2024 Supercars season will resume in four weeks, when the teams assemble for the fifth round of the championship at Hidden Valley, in Darwin, on 15-16 June.
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|C. Waters Monster Castrol Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|55
|
-
|150
|2
|C. Mostert Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|55
|
+2.589
2.5885
|2.589
|138
|3
|W. Brown Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|55
|
+11.047
11.0466
|8.458
|129
|4
|W. Davison Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|55
|
+12.100
12.1004
|1.054
|120
|5
|T. Randle Monster Castrol Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|55
|
+16.802
16.8024
|4.702
|111
|6
|A. De Pasquale Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|55
|
+17.204
17.2041
|0.402
|102
|7
|
B. Feeney Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|55
|
+17.446
17.4460
|0.242
|96
|8
|
R. Wood Mobil 1 Truck Assist Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|55
|
+19.436
19.4364
|1.990
|90
|9
|
M. Payne Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|55
|
+25.271
25.2710
|5.835
|84
|10
|D. Reynolds Tradie Beer Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|55
|
+25.915
25.9148
|0.644
|78
|11
|
C. Hill Tyrepower Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|55
|
+26.832
26.8324
|0.918
|72
|12
|R. Stanaway Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|55
|
+31.411
31.4111
|4.579
|69
|13
|
A. Love Brad Jones Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|55
|
+32.625
32.6248
|1.214
|66
|14
|J. Courtney Snowy River Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|55
|
+34.408
34.4077
|1.783
|63
|15
|A. Heimgartner R&J Batteries Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|55
|
+39.916
39.9162
|5.509
|60
|16
|J. Golding PremiAir Nulon Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|55
|
+42.746
42.7459
|2.830
|57
|17
|B. Fullwood Middy's Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|55
|
+43.583
43.5833
|0.837
|54
|18
|J. Evans SCT Motorsport
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|55
|
+44.891
44.8905
|1.307
|51
|19
|M. Jones Pizza Hut Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|55
|
+45.737
45.7366
|0.846
|48
|20
|M. Winterbottom DEWALT Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|55
|
+46.382
46.3817
|0.645
|45
|21
|N. Percat Bendix Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|55
|
+46.496
46.4956
|0.114
|42
|22
|T. Slade PremiAir Nulon Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|55
|
+55.409
55.4091
|8.914
|39
|23
|J. Le Brocq Erebus Motorsport Penrite
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|54
|
1 lap
|36
|
B. Kostecki Erebus Motorsport Penrite
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|20
|
|Retirement
|View full results
