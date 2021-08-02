Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Circuit boss killed in Perth crash Next / Supercars working on direct Bathurst flights
Supercars News

Supercars powerhouse backs cancer charity

By:

Supercars powerhouse Dick Johnson Racing has thrown its weight behind a charitable initiative run by the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.

Supercars powerhouse backs cancer charity

Led by chairman and CEO Ryan Story, the team's staff have committed to taking part in The Long Run across the month of September.

The Long Run challenges people to run, walk or cycle 72 kilometres to help raise awareness of the physical and mental challenges faced by those battling prostate cancer.

Forty five people are diagnosed with prostate cancer each day in Australia, making it the most common form of cancer for Aussie men, and one in five of those suffering the illness will go on to develop anxiety or depression.

However 72 per cent of men won't seek help for their mental health issues, hence the 72-kilometre challenge for The Long Run.

Read Also:

Raising prostate cancer awareness is a cause close to DJR's heart; legendary driver and team owner Dick Johnson is a prostate cancer survivor, as is DJR general manager Rob Herrod. Johnson, Herrod and Story are all ambassadors for the PCFA.

DJR legend John Bowe has been undergoing his own prostate cancer battle this year, as has famous Supercars driver-turned-commentator Neil Crompton.

In the case of both Bowe and Crompton, regular PSA tests as part of their racing licence medicals helped flagged the illness.

Being proactive with what is a reasonably non-invasive test is something Story is particularly passionate about.

"Before my time, the team's first involvement with the Prostate Cancer Foundation was back in 2010 when Dick himself was diagnosed and the team ran the blue ribbon on its cars," explained Story.

"When John Bowe, who is a mainstay of DJR and a massive part of our history, was diagnosed earlier this year, I thought we needed to use our platform and our position.

"I've always felty that we, as a sport, and us as teams, have a moral obligation to use the platform and audience that we have to raise awareness for these charities and non-profits, and also to raise funds.

"It was soon after that that we learned that the voice of Supercars Neil Crompton was diagnosed. It goes to show that this thing has no prejudice. It can target anyone. It's important to know the signs and know that a simple blood test can be all it takes to save your life.

"There's a stigma around prostate cancer based on blokes being blokes. But a simple PSA blood test offers the best hope of detecting and beating prostate cancer in blokes who are at risk.

"The best-known symptom of prostate problems is having a bit of trouble when you go to the bathroom. But the reality is that a simple talk with your doctor about a PSA test, which is just a blood test, has the potential to save your life.

"If you're over 40 and there's a history of prostate cancer in your family, talk to your GP and get a PSA test every couple of years. If you don't have family history, do it when you hit 50. That could be all it takes to save your life.

You can donate to The Long Run here.

shares
comments
Circuit boss killed in Perth crash

Previous article

Circuit boss killed in Perth crash

Next article

Supercars working on direct Bathurst flights

Supercars working on direct Bathurst flights
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel disqualified from Hungarian GP over F1 fuel infringement

8 h
2
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

3
Formula 1

Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification

8 h
4
Stock car

CRA: Standings after 11 events

5
NHRA

Jerry Haas Driver Profile

Latest news
Supercars working on direct Bathurst flights
SUPC

Supercars working on direct Bathurst flights

34m
Supercars powerhouse backs cancer charity
SUPC

Supercars powerhouse backs cancer charity

1 h
Circuit boss killed in Perth crash
Misc

Circuit boss killed in Perth crash

Aug 1, 2021
Bathurst back on McLaughlin's radar
Video Inside
SUPC

Bathurst back on McLaughlin's radar

Jul 30, 2021
Why Supercars axed Perth and New Zealand
SUPC

Why Supercars axed Perth and New Zealand

Jul 29, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Bathurst back on McLaughlin's radar 00:40
Supercars
Jul 30, 2021

Supercars: Bathurst back on McLaughlin's radar

Supercars: Bathurst 1000 postponed to November 00:42
Supercars
Jul 30, 2021

Supercars: Bathurst 1000 postponed to November

Supercars: Chevrolet V8 makes testing debut 00:45
Supercars
Jul 29, 2021

Supercars: Chevrolet V8 makes testing debut

Supercars confirms new manufacturer talks 00:39
Supercars
Jul 28, 2021

Supercars confirms new manufacturer talks

Supercars won't rule out Bathurst 1000 postponement 00:44
Supercars
Jul 28, 2021

Supercars won't rule out Bathurst 1000 postponement

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars working on direct Bathurst flights
Supercars

Supercars working on direct Bathurst flights

Circuit boss killed in Perth crash SuperCharge unveil
General

Circuit boss killed in Perth crash

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Dick Johnson Racing More from
Dick Johnson Racing
Bathurst back on McLaughlin's radar
Video Inside
Supercars

Bathurst back on McLaughlin's radar

Dick Johnson Racing unveils Indigenous livery for Darwin
Supercars

Dick Johnson Racing unveils Indigenous livery for Darwin

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime
Supercars

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Trending Today

Vettel disqualified from Hungarian GP over F1 fuel infringement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel disqualified from Hungarian GP over F1 fuel infringement

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin set to appeal Vettel Hungary F1 disqualification

CRA: Standings after 11 events
Stock car Stock car

CRA: Standings after 11 events

Jerry Haas Driver Profile
NHRA NHRA

Jerry Haas Driver Profile

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020

Latest news

Supercars working on direct Bathurst flights
Supercars Supercars

Supercars working on direct Bathurst flights

Supercars powerhouse backs cancer charity
Supercars Supercars

Supercars powerhouse backs cancer charity

Circuit boss killed in Perth crash
General General

Circuit boss killed in Perth crash

Bathurst back on McLaughlin's radar
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst back on McLaughlin's radar

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.