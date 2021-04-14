Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
17 Apr
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
08 May
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
28 May
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
19 Jun
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
09 Jul
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
20 Aug
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
11 Sep
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst II
07 Oct
Next event in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
03 Dec
Next event in
232 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Ambrose joins Supercars TV team
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars broadens promotional material ban

By:

Supercars has tightened its rules on visible promotional material during TV segments.

Supercars broadens promotional material ban

The series has updated its television presentation protocols from this weekend's Tasmania SuperSprint onwards, limiting what can and can't appear on air.

Rule E8.5.3 in the operations manual now reads: "Only the official champagne, or 'unbranded' bottled water are permitted:

"E8.5.3.1 on the podium (being the location where any presentation is made to the winner and place-getters at the conclusion of any race); and

"E8.5.3.2 during the television presentation of the official pole award at the conclusion of qualifying or the shootout; and

"E8.5.3.3 on stage during any media conference."

While promotional materials has long been banned from the podium and press conference, the pole award is a new inclusion to the rule.

The change follows the opening qualifying session of the 2021 season, when Cameron Waters held a can of Monster Energy while accepting the pole award at Mount Panorama – which wasn't a breach under the existing wording of the regulation.

The last significant breach of the promotional materials rule came in 2019 when Scott McLaughlin was fined $10,000 for taking a poster that read 'Mustang wins title' on the podium at Queensland Raceway.

His Dick Johnson Racing team footed the bill and went on to sell copies of the posters for charity, raising $30,000 for Camp Quality.

shares
comments
Ambrose joins Supercars TV team

Previous article

Ambrose joins Supercars TV team
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Supercars

Engine tweak coming for Holden Supercars teams

2
WRC

Mitsubishi unveils new Lancer WRC04

3
NASCAR

“Business limitations” keep Honda out of NASCAR for now

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

5
MotoGP

Yamaha launches 2021 M1 MotoGP challenger

Latest news
Supercars broadens promotional material ban
SUPC

Supercars broadens promotional material ban

59m
Ambrose joins Supercars TV team
SUPC

Ambrose joins Supercars TV team

4h
Winterbottom reveals cracked chassis woes
SUPC

Winterbottom reveals cracked chassis woes

7h
Supercars re-opens all eight Bathurst 1000 campsites
SUPC

Supercars re-opens all eight Bathurst 1000 campsites

Apr 13, 2021
Engine tweak coming for Holden Supercars teams
SUPC

Engine tweak coming for Holden Supercars teams

Apr 13, 2021
Latest videos
Supershots Sandown 01:23
Supercars
Mar 23, 2021

Supershots Sandown

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road 02:53
Supercars
Mar 15, 2021

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road

Supershots Bathurst 01:12
Supercars
Mar 5, 2021

Supershots Bathurst

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama 00:59
Supercars
Feb 26, 2021

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle? 04:46
Supercars
Feb 24, 2021

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle?

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Ambrose joins Supercars TV team Symmons Plains
Supercars / Breaking news

Ambrose joins Supercars TV team

Winterbottom reveals cracked chassis woes
Supercars / Breaking news

Winterbottom reveals cracked chassis woes

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

Trending Today

Engine tweak coming for Holden Supercars teams
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Engine tweak coming for Holden Supercars teams

Mitsubishi unveils new Lancer WRC04
WRC WRC / News

Mitsubishi unveils new Lancer WRC04

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Yamaha launches 2021 M1 MotoGP challenger
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha launches 2021 M1 MotoGP challenger

56 cars hit the Road To Indy trail at Barber this weekend
Indy Lights Indy Lights / Preview

56 cars hit the Road To Indy trail at Barber this weekend

Daytona entry list
IMSA Others IMSA Others / News

Daytona entry list

Wolff doubts Bottas came close to retirement after team orders
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff doubts Bottas came close to retirement after team orders

Williams explains Toto Wolff’s shareholding in F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams explains Toto Wolff’s shareholding in F1 team

Latest news

Supercars broadens promotional material ban
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars broadens promotional material ban

Ambrose joins Supercars TV team
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Ambrose joins Supercars TV team

Winterbottom reveals cracked chassis woes
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Winterbottom reveals cracked chassis woes

Supercars re-opens all eight Bathurst 1000 campsites
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars re-opens all eight Bathurst 1000 campsites

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.