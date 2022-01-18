Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Drivers react to "handful" Gen3 Supercars
Supercars News

Supercars relishing total ownership model

By:

RACE, the new owner of Supercars, says the shift to a total ownership model is already proving to be a benefit for the series.

Supercars relishing total ownership model

The category was sold off by former majority owner Archer Capital last year, the RACE consortium winning out in a months-long bidding process.

As part of the sale the ownership model of the category underwent a significant change, RACE not just buying Archer's 65 per cent of the business, but also taking control of the 35 per cent that was collectively owned by the teams.

That means RACE, led by Barclay Nettlefold, has total control over the series, with the teams shifting to a guaranteed annual income rather than earning from their shares.

The guaranteed income is thought to be around $650,000 per entry per year.

While RACE has only been at the helm of Supercars since late last year, Nettlefold says the category is already yielding the benefits of the new ownership model.

He says having 100 per cent ownership streamlines the operation of the category with roles clearly defined on both the investment side of the business, and operations led by new CEO Shane Howard.

Nettlefold reckons it has also helped with the communication to teams under the watch of Mark Skaife, who is acting as a motorsport advisor of sorts through a position on the new-look Board.

"We're able to strategically now work with the leadership team with Shane and focus on the investment side of the business," said Nettlefold when asked about the new ownership model. "Work on the growth opportunities, the digital platforms that we want to invest heavily into. And Gen3.

"Then it's up to us to invest in behind it to the betterment of the sport and the teams.

"It just makes it a lot more streamlined. For Shane and I it enables us, with Skaifey, to really communicate properly to the teams in a succinct matter, and get the respect, as an owner should, in regards to the investment thesis."

When asked to clarify what investment into digital platforms may look like, Nettlefold said the plan is maximise the reach of content produced by Supercars.

Through its TV arm, led by Nathan Prendergast, Supercars produces it own coverage that is then provided to broadcasters Fox Sports and Seven.

"[Digital platforms is] just about the interaction with the fans, it's how we start to reach them better, a lot easier, more specific, using our data, using our content," said Nettlefold.

"What we've got in the sport is enormous content. We've got so much history.

"Digital is a word that's the future of interaction with people. Supercars has the best broadcast set-up I've seen in sport. If you look at the complexity of Bathurst as an example, we had in excess of 160 touchpoint cameras filming that event. If you look at the Queensland Magic Millions on the weekend they had nine cameras.

"And we've got the ability to do a lot more. We own all the data, we own our broadcast. It's about how we then take it to the fans."

shares
comments
Drivers react to "handful" Gen3 Supercars
Previous article

Drivers react to "handful" Gen3 Supercars

Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Drivers react to "handful" Gen3 Supercars
Supercars

Drivers react to "handful" Gen3 Supercars

Sydney added to S5000, TCR Australia schedules
Other open wheel

Sydney added to S5000, TCR Australia schedules

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Supercars relishing total ownership model
Supercars Supercars

Supercars relishing total ownership model

Drivers react to "handful" Gen3 Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Drivers react to "handful" Gen3 Supercars

Supercars wants to race outside Australia again
Supercars Supercars

Supercars wants to race outside Australia again

Skaife to oversee new Supercars Commission
Supercars Supercars

Skaife to oversee new Supercars Commission

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.