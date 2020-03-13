Sign in
Supercars / Albert Park / Breaking news

Supercars could reschedule cancelled races

Supercars could reschedule cancelled races
By:
Mar 13, 2020, 1:54 AM

Supercars has left the door open for a catch-up round in its official response to the Australian Grand Prix being cancelled.

The series has been directly affected by the cancellation of the season-opening Formula 1 round, amid the evolving coronavirus pandemic, losing one of its 14 points-paying rounds.

However it's not resigned to a 13-race schedule just yet, a statement from Supercars indicating a catch-up event could be on the cards.

“Given the cancellation of this weekend’s event, we will look to reschedule another event later in the year. We are fortunate that this year’s calendar enables us to do so," the statement read.

“Supercars will continue to closely monitor the situation in line with guidance provided by government agencies.

“We thank our fans and stakeholders for their ongoing support and patience as the situation continues to unfold.”

The likeliest slot for a new race is during the six-week winter break between Hidden Valley in July and Sydney Motorsport Park in August.

Queensland Raceway and Phillip Island, which both fell off the calendar for this season, are already being discussed in the paddock as potential replacement venues.

Tickford Racing driver Lee Holdsworth said he hopes the category can add a 14th race.

"There's a lot of money that's going to go down the gurgler for the Australian Grand Prix," he said.

"For Supercars itself, I think, well I'm hoping, we will see another round in place. And we get the full 14 rounds.

"I think [Queensland Raceway and Phillip Island are] the obvious options. They've been there in the past so I would hope you would think that that that welcome us with open arms."

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Albert Park
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

