Supercars responds to Burgess drink driving charge

Supercars has responded to reports that Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess has been charged with driving three times over the legal alcohol limit.

Andrew van Leeuwen
Burgess, who holds one of the top jobs in Supercars, reportedly faced court on the Gold Coast today after being caught driving three times over the legal limit.

According to the Gold Coast Bulletin he was seen getting in his car on August 11 after attending a resort in Hope Island by a security officer.

The officer followed home and alerted police, who arrested Burgess for refusing a breath test. He later recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.171, well over the legal limit of 0.05.

The Bulletin reports that Burgess' defence lawyer Nick Hatcher told the court that Burgess was struggling with the anniversary of his wife's death, as well as a "great deal of stress" from the Supercars Gen3 programme.

"He was struggling a bit that day and also dealing with his daughter – in the UK – [as] she was struggling a bit, and he went out and had a few drinks," Hatcher explained.

"His behaviour on the night was unacceptable and he accepts that."

Burgess pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor and failing to provide a specimen of breath.

He was fined $1200 and suspended from driving for six months.

Supercars has now responded to the reports, explaining that it is working with Burgess on the matter.

"Supercars is aware that Adrian Burgess has appeared in Southport Magistrates Court due to an incident involving driving under the influence of alcohol," said a series spokesperson.

"Adrian has been addressing the matter and has provided remorsefulness, transparency, and honesty since the incident.

"Supercars continues to work with Adrian in regard to this matter."

Supercars also confirmed that there has been no change to Burgess's employment status.

