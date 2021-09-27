Supercars to resume season under lights

The Aussie series confirmed on Saturday that SMP will host an unprecedented quadruple header in October/November to get a season heavily affected by the pandemic back on track.

At the time of the announcement details such as formats, circuit layouts and supports were left out, although the revised schedule did outline that the first and last of the SMP events would be held over three days and the middle two events over two days.

Supercars has now locked in the format for the first SMP event, with three sprint races including an opener under lights.

The running will kick off on the Friday with two half-hour practice sessions.

Saturday will then feature a single qualifying session followed by a Top 10 Shootout to determine pole, followed by the opening 125-kilometre hear under lights.

On Sunday there will be two qualifying sessions, one for each race, followed two more 125-kilometre hit-outs.

Each race will feature one compulsory stop for a minimum of two tyres.

Which of the three eligible SMP circuit layouts that will be used is yet to be confirmed.

The event will take between October 29-31.