Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / WAU unveils three Indigenous Round liveries Next / 2022 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown session times and preview
Supercars News

Supercars set to retain Australian GP support slot

Supercars is expected to retain its spot on the Australian Grand Prix undercard next year despite FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 making the trip down under.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars set to retain Australian GP support slot
Listen to this article

It was announced earlier today that the second and third tier open-wheel categories will race at Albert Park for the first time next year.

That announcement was made as part of a new commitment between Formula 1 and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation that will see F1 continue to race in Melbourne until at least 2035.

The addition of F2 and F3 to what is traditionally one of the busier undercards will undoubtedly impact the pool of local categories vying for an AGP support slot.

However very early indications are that Supercars isn't in danger of losing it spot on the schedule for next year.

Motorsport.com understands informal assurances have been made by the AGPC that the top flight touring car championship will join F1, F2 and F3 at Albert Park.

"We have a great long-term relationship with the AGPC and F1 and look forward to being part of the event again," said a Supercars spokesperson.

Supercars has been a staple of the AGP since the Adelaide days with only sporadic omissions over the years.

In recent years Albert Park has gone from a non-championship event to a full points-paying Supercars round thanks to the construction of a seperate pit lane, directly behind the F1 pit lane.

Carrera Cup is another staple of the AGP undercard and the one-make Porsche series could certainly face pressure given the F2/F3 news.

The same goes for S5000, which has been on the bill for the past two Albert Park events. However dwindling grids has left a wider question mark over the future of the V8-powered open-wheeler series.

shares
comments
WAU unveils three Indigenous Round liveries
Previous article

WAU unveils three Indigenous Round liveries
Next article

2022 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown session times and preview

2022 Supercars Darwin Triple Crown session times and preview
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Mostert disqualified from Darwin practice Darwin
Supercars

Mostert disqualified from Darwin practice

Supercars drivers wary of 'extreme' tyre rules Darwin
Supercars

Supercars drivers wary of 'extreme' tyre rules

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Mostert disqualified from Darwin practice
Supercars Supercars

Mostert disqualified from Darwin practice

Supercars drivers wary of 'extreme' tyre rules
Supercars Supercars

Supercars drivers wary of 'extreme' tyre rules

Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops Practice 2
Supercars Supercars

Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops Practice 2

Supercars scraps tyre baking rule
Supercars Supercars

Supercars scraps tyre baking rule

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.