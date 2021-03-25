Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
The Bend
08 May
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
28 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
19 Jun
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
09 Jul
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney
20 Aug
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
11 Sep
Next event in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst II
07 Oct
Next event in
195 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
03 Dec
Next event in
252 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Larkham against paddle shift in Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars team owner Walkinshaw contracted COVID-19

By:

Supercars team owner Ryan Walkinshaw was hospitalised during a battle with COVID-19 earlier this year.

Supercars team owner Walkinshaw contracted COVID-19

The Walkinshaw Andretti United co-owner was hit with an uncomfortable symptomatic bout of the virus back in February.

He was infected after returning to his permanent residence in Monaco, following what was close to a year-long stint in Australia helping his Walkinshaw Group business navigate the global health crisis.

The exact source of the infection is unknown, he and a number of friends contracting the virus after a Saturday lunch meeting that was held in accordance with Monaco's health guidelines.

"Sunday I was fine and then on the Monday morning I woke up with a bit of cold, Walkinshaw told Motorsport.com.

"I decided to get tested to be safe and I was positive. Here they send you home and tell you not to leave the house for two weeks. I was told to take paracetamol and given a hotline number to call and register on. Then a doctor called me every day to see how I was going.

"I felt fine for the first couple of days and then my taste and smell started going. Then the coughing started, which was horrendous. It's the worst cough I've ever had, every five or six minutes I felt like I was going to bust a lung through my throat. It was very uncomfortable.

"In the beginning the sleep deprivation was the toughest thing to deal with. You just can't sleep. You sleep for an hour then wake up and spend the next 45 minutes coughing.

"My partner Hayley, she got it off me but it was a couple of days delayed. So she was watching in real time was she was going to have to deal with, which wasn't very comfortable for her. You end up getting insomnia so you can't sleep even as the virus symptoms get better."

It was the pneumonia that came in the second phase of the battle that landed Walkinshaw in hospital.

"I had COVID for 19 days and by the end it got a little bit serious," he said.

"After about eight days I got better for about three days. I was excited, I thought I was over the hump and I'd be able to look after Hayley.

"And then it hit me like a ton of bricks, 10 times worse than it was before. My fever was 39 degrees, which is pretty high, and the coughing got even worse. The violence of the coughing was nothing I've ever experienced before. It was so violent it was making me throw up as I was coughing.

"I had really bad pain and shortness of breath. After five or six days like that I went to the doctor and they told me the COVID had turned into pneumonia. They sent me to hospital the next morning because my O2 levels were starting to get pretty bad and I was struggling to breath.

"If you're younger they give you a huge dose of antibiotics and a drip for a day and a bunch of antivirals and then send you on your way, which is what happened with me fortunately.

While he's now recovered from the virus itself, Walkinshaw has been left with significant lung damage that may be permanent.

He says it's a cautionary tale for those outside of the high-risk groups that are dismissive of the dangers the virus can pose.

"I'm 33 years old, I'm pretty fit and healthy, but it's not about that," he said.

"The doctors explained to me that the viral load you receive when you first get infected is critical to how good or bad your COVID experience is going to be. Out of the 12 people who I engaged with on that Saturday, six of us got COVID, and four of us had a really bad time.

"Here in Monaco they recommend you get CT scans afterwards because there are a lot of underlying lung damage that you may not be aware of. Scar tissue in your lungs that creates pockets of infection that can't be cleaned out, which is what causes the pneumonia.

"Out of the four of us that were badly affected, three of us have got lung damage which we'll have to deal with. Around 10 to 15 per cent of our lungs are scar tissue now.

"A lot of people say you can be young and have COVID and it won't affect you, but now, because I had it, I have a significant amount of lung damage. You'd be surprised how much it's already affecting my cardiovascular system, trying to train is very uncomfortable. I'm constantly out of breath.

"They've given a routine to do to expand my lungs over the course of the next three to six months, which will hopefully stretch the scar tissue and open up those pockets that are blocking off in my lungs. For some people it heals, for some it doesn't.

"Even smaller things – Hayley still hasn't got her sense of taste and smell back and it's been two months. It's pretty miserable eating food if you can't taste it. It's not debilitating, but it's not nice."

Walkinshaw was reluctant to go public with his COVID battle, given how common stories like his are in Europe as the virus has across the continent.

"It will sound like a big deal in Australia that I've had COVID, I'm probably the first person in Supercars to have had it," he added. "But here in Europe everyone has had it. Every week there are more friends texting on WhatsApp saying they've just tested positive.

"It's pretty rife here and you'd be surprised how many young people have bad reactions and end up in hospital on oxygen and so on.

"I'm one of the lucky ones in the scheme of things. There are plenty of people who have been affected much worse than me."

Walkinshaw is currently working on getting through Australia's strict international border so that he can link back up with his WAU squad.

"I'm trying to get my approvals to get back in [to Australia], which is quite laborious for someone who isn't an Australian citizen," he said. "But hopefully I'll have that sorted soon.

"I am going to hang around here for a few more weeks until my age bracket is eligible to be vaccinated here in Monaco. While I've got antibodies, I've only got antibodies for the specific COVID strain that I had.

"Fortunately some of the vaccines protect against the other variants. Having been through what I went through I don't want to catch it again."

Walkinshaw is one of a number of high-profile motorsport personalities to have contracted COVID-19.

Six Formula 1 drivers have tested positive – Sergio Perez, Lewis Hamilton, Lance Stroll, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly – while MotoGP team boss Fausto Gresini sadly lost his battle with the virus last month.

shares
comments
Larkham against paddle shift in Supercars

Previous article

Larkham against paddle shift in Supercars
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Teams Walkinshaw Andretti United
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

14h
2
NASCAR Cup

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

3
Formula 1

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

4
Formula 1

RTL ends F1 TV broadcasting deal after 30 years

Latest news
Supercars team owner Walkinshaw contracted COVID-19
SUPC

Supercars team owner Walkinshaw contracted COVID-19

53m
Larkham against paddle shift in Supercars
SUPC

Larkham against paddle shift in Supercars

9h
Triple Eight: Whincup "missing by a whisker"
SUPC

Triple Eight: Whincup "missing by a whisker"

Mar 24, 2021
Scans reveal van Gisbergen broke ribs in crash
SUPC

Scans reveal van Gisbergen broke ribs in crash

Mar 23, 2021
Reynolds surprised by fume inhalation
SUPC

Reynolds surprised by fume inhalation

Mar 23, 2021
Latest videos
Supershots Sandown 01:23
Supercars
Mar 23, 2021

Supershots Sandown

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road 02:53
Supercars
Mar 15, 2021

Team 18 crew reflect on 2020 AGP cancellation and racing on the road

Supershots Bathurst 01:12
Supercars
Mar 5, 2021

Supershots Bathurst

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama 00:59
Supercars
Feb 26, 2021

Sam Brabham drives BT-19 at Mount Panorama

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle? 04:46
Supercars
Feb 24, 2021

Who will take Scott McLaughlin’s Supercars mantle?

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Larkham against paddle shift in Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

Larkham against paddle shift in Supercars

Tander joins TCR field for Bathurst
TCR Australia / Breaking news

Tander joins TCR field for Bathurst

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

More from
Walkinshaw Andretti United
Uncertainty over Supercars engine supply
Supercars / Breaking news

Uncertainty over Supercars engine supply

Crompton makes Supercars comeback
Supercars / Breaking news

Crompton makes Supercars comeback

Mostert feels he "deserved a trophy" from wild second race Sandown
Supercars / Breaking news

Mostert feels he "deserved a trophy" from wild second race

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020
Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Scott McLaughlin, two-time and current Supercars champion, should have been making his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Team Penske at the GP of Indianapolis, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a rescheduling that has put the brakes on his career switch. But David Malsher-Lopez explains why the New Zealander deserves this opportunity as soon as possible.

IndyCar
Jul 4, 2020
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

When the Supercars season resumes James Courtney will be a Tickford Racing driver – but it's not the first time the star driver has flirted with the famous Ford squad.

Supercars
May 19, 2020

Trending Today

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

RTL ends F1 TV broadcasting deal after 30 years
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

RTL ends F1 TV broadcasting deal after 30 years

Latest news

Supercars team owner Walkinshaw contracted COVID-19
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars team owner Walkinshaw contracted COVID-19

Larkham against paddle shift in Supercars
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Larkham against paddle shift in Supercars

Triple Eight: Whincup "missing by a whisker"
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight: Whincup "missing by a whisker"

Scans reveal van Gisbergen broke ribs in crash
SUPC Supercars / Breaking news

Scans reveal van Gisbergen broke ribs in crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.