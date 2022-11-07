Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

Supercars using safety car driver for Gen3 test

Supercars has enlisted safety car driver Jason Routley for its Gen3 aero parity testing.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars using safety car driver for Gen3 test
Listen to this article

The series kicked off the critical aero test, known, as VCAT, at the Wellcamp Airport near Toowoomba in Queensland today.

The test will run throughout the week with the findings used to finalise and homologate the aero packages for both the Mustang and Camaro.

The programme is being shared between the Supercars technical team and the two homologation teams, Triple Eight Race Engineering (General Motors) and Dick Johnson Racing (Ford).

As for driving duties, that's being shared between Porsche Carrera Cup ace Bayley Hall and Routley, who doesn't compete but has been the safety car driver for almost a decade.

Hall and Routley will split their time between the Mustang and Camaro.

The VCAT process involves fitting the cars with sensors and completing straight line runs.

Variables such as ride height and speed are altered to assess how the cars perform aerodynamically.

The process was famously improved back in 2019 when the Gen2 Mustang and Commodore had to be re-homologated a number of times during the season.

That was triggered by a dominant start to the season for the Mustang, which replaced the Ford Falcon.

The aero homologation is a critical part of the Gen3 development ahead of the debut of the new cars at the Newcastle 500 next March.

Control chassis are now flowing in both complete and kit forms from supplier Pace Innovations as teams begin their builds.

Supercars has consistently aimed to have all teams testing with at least one car next month, although there has been scepticism from some teams if that will be possible.

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
