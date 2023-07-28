Subscribe
Supercars News

Supercars silly season ramps up

The Supercars silly season is heating up with a number of surprise moves on the cards for 2024.

Andrew van Leeuwen
The driver market has been moving quickly since the Townsville 500 where it became clear that Shane van Gisbergen is unlikely to race in Supercars next season.

That has opened up a potential vacancy at Triple Eight as other pieces of the puzzle begin to fall into place.

It has long been expected there will be changes at Walkinshaw Andretti United and Team 18 with Nick Percat and Scott Pye both thought to be on the move.

Cam Waters was originally a target for WAU to partner Chaz Mostert, however Waters is now set to stay at Tickford Racing for at least another year.

WAU junior driver Ryan Wood has been linked to the #2 Mustang, and completed an evaluation in the car at Winton recently.

However Fabian Coulthard has now emerged as a very real contender to land a full-time return to Supercars in the second WAU entry next season.

Coulthard is well known to the team having joined as Mostert's Bathurst 1000 partner last year.

He was then retained to partner Percat for the enduros this year after Lee Holdsworth was drafted back into the team.

As for Team 18, there is speculation that David Reynolds is now firmly in contention to join the GM squad next season.

The Bathurst winner is out of contract at Grove Racing at the end of the current campaign.

Should Reynolds make that move it would leave a seat free alongside Matt Payne at the Grove squad.

As for the T8 potential T8 vacancy, enduro co-driver Richie Stanaway is still considered a contender for the seat.

The Kiwi made a sensational return to Supercars at the Bathurst 1000 last year and has made it clear he's open to a full-time ride if it's the right opportunity.

Van Gisbergen is technically under contract with T8 next year, however it is widely believed that T8 won't stand in his way should a US deal be on the table.

The Chicago race winner will make a second NASCAR start at the Indianapolis road course next month.

