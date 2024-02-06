Subscribe
Supercars Sydney SuperNight
News

Supercars slates “misleading” bias claim in Kostecki-Erebus standoff

Supercars CEO Shane Howard has published an open letter to dispel “incorrect” suggestions of inaction and bias in the ongoing standoff between Brodie Kostecki and Erebus.

Sam Hall
Author Sam Hall
Updated
Brodie Kostecki, Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

When news broke last week that reigning Supercars champion Brodie Kostecki would sit out the entire 2024 season, Erebus acted quickly to clarify that, at this point in time, the Australian would only miss the opening round at Bathurst.

This was followed by a statement from Howard, which appeared to suggest that Kostecki was suffering a mental health issue in relation to defending his title – something which is understood not to be the case.

In recent days, Erebus has lost key sponsors including Coca-Cola, Shaw and Partners and Southern Cross Truck Rentals. Boost Mobile, a long time backer of Kostecki, have also pulled out of negotiations to extend their naming rights deal for the Supercars Gold Coast 500.

Following widespread criticism of the championship’s perceived silence on the matter and suggestions that it was biased towards Erebus, Howard has sent an open letter to fans in a bid to calm the waters.

“I want to address the recent developments between Brodie Kostecki and Erebus Motorsport that resulted in Brodie not racing for the Erebus team at the upcoming Thrifty Bathurst 500,” he wrote.

“The situation has garnered significant attention and speculation, and I feel it's crucial from a Supercars perspective to provide clarity and context.

“I've personally been in confidential dialogue with Brodie both leading into and following the announcement. I've also had extensive discussions about the matter over recent weeks with Erebus Motorsport management, including Barry Ryan and Betty Klimenko. There have been suggestions that Supercars hasn't engaged in these conversations or has taken sides. This is simply incorrect and misleading.

Brodie Kostecki, Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Brodie Kostecki, Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Photo by: Edge Photographics

“The ongoing nature of this situation, between Brodie Kostecki and Erebus Motorsport which is yet to be resolved, is why none of the parties involved will comment on the matter at this time. We respect the rights of all individual parties, including their discretion to resolve matters in a confidential manner. Efforts are continuing to be made to facilitate and encourage the parties to find a practical and workable solution in the best interests of all stakeholders.

“There has been considerable commentary on this matter, and some of it has been disappointing. We urge everyone to approach this situation with understanding, empathy and patience it deserves.

“The circumstances at hand are ultimately a matter between the owners and management of Erebus Motorsport and their contracted driver, Brodie Kostecki. Supercars has offered our full support to all parties and will continue to do so.

“Racing is a passion that should be enjoyed by everyone, be it as a spectator, volunteer, sponsor, team owner, employee, or driver.”

Erebus began its pre-season preparations on Monday, running a predominantly white-liveried Chevrolet Camaro at Winton.

The team replaced Triple Eight-bound Will Brown with Jack Le Brocq, while Todd Hazelwood will fill in for Kostecki in the opening round at Bathurst.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Why Kostecki's Supercars absence isn't all bad news
Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
Barnard joins PHM AIX to complete F2 2024 grid

Barnard joins PHM AIX to complete F2 2024 grid

FIA F2

Barnard joins PHM AIX to complete F2 2024 grid Barnard joins PHM AIX to complete F2 2024 grid

F1 Academy announces FIA superlicence points and wildcards for 2024

F1 Academy announces FIA superlicence points and wildcards for 2024

F1 Academy

F1 Academy announces FIA superlicence points and wildcards for 2024 F1 Academy announces FIA superlicence points and wildcards for 2024

Williams and Sauber reveal 2024 F1 launch plans

Williams and Sauber reveal 2024 F1 launch plans

Formula 1

Williams and Sauber reveal 2024 F1 launch plans Williams and Sauber reveal 2024 F1 launch plans

Latest news

Explained: The software fix that saved Porsche’s Daytona win

Explained: The software fix that saved Porsche’s Daytona win

IMSA IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Explained: The software fix that saved Porsche’s Daytona win Explained: The software fix that saved Porsche’s Daytona win

FIA’s top F1 legal players leave organisation

FIA’s top F1 legal players leave organisation

F1 Formula 1

FIA’s top F1 legal players leave organisation FIA’s top F1 legal players leave organisation

Toyota unveils its 2024 driver development class

Toyota unveils its 2024 driver development class

NAS NASCAR Cup
Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum

Toyota unveils its 2024 driver development class Toyota unveils its 2024 driver development class

Sauber won't use Stake name at every F1 race

Sauber won't use Stake name at every F1 race

F1 Formula 1

Sauber won't use Stake name at every F1 race Sauber won't use Stake name at every F1 race

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe