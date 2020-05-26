Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars squad to begin road car servicing

Supercars squad to begin road car servicing
By:
May 26, 2020, 11:16 PM

Front-running Supercars squad Erebus Motorsport will begin servicing road cars next week as it looks to retain staff through the coronavirus crisis.

Erebus Garage will launch on June 1, with the team open to a wide range of services including repairs, car servicing, customisation, restorations, new builds and racing car preparation.

The business will run out of the team's Dandenong South HQ, located around 30 kilometres from Melbourne.

According to Erebus CEO Barry Ryan, the expansion of the business is aimed at keeping as many of the team's workforce employed as possible during, and beyond, the break in racing caused by the coronavirus. 

“We are really proud to be launching a new side project to truly diversify our business,” said Ryan.

‘’Finding ways to continue our business and keep as many of our team employed as possible has been at the core of our decisions.

Read Also:

“We nutted out a lot of ideas and tried to think outside the box to embark on sustainable projects that we can deliver, and we feel that Erebus Garage is a big step towards doing that.

‘’We have some of the country’s best car mechanics, fabricators, designers and racecar operators all under one roof, so we know we can provide an excellent service.

‘’We are in direct contact with our fans and lovers of cars and motorsport. If we can be a destination for the everyday person with a family car to the motorsport tragics with their custom pride and joy, to race vehicles, then we believe we are a name they can trust to look after them."

