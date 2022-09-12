Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / 2023 Supercars calendar taking shape
Supercars News

Supercars still exploring NZ options

Supercars says it will continue to explore its options for a return to New Zealand once Pukekohe Park is closed.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars still exploring NZ options
Listen to this article

The famous Pukekohe circuit hosted Supercars for the final time last weekend ahead of its impending closure early next year.

A bumper sold out crowd turned out for the event with local star Shane van Gisbergen giving the track a fitting farewell with a stunning win on Sunday evening.

There were also reports of merchandise outlets running out of stock by the end of the weekend.

In a statement provided to media following the event, Supercars CEO Shane Howard thanked the Kiwi fans for turning out in force.

He also said the series is continuing to work on options for its future in New Zealand post-Pukekohe.

Supercars is looking to scale its calendar back to 12 rounds next season, with NZ currently no certainty to be retained on the schedule.

"What a fitting farewell this weekend’s event was here at Pukekohe," Howard said.

"We would like to thank the many thousands of fans that came out in force across all three days, with a sold out crowd on Sunday capping off years of success at this amazing venue.

"That moment on Sunday afternoon when the crowd rose as one to celebrate Shane van Gisbergen’s emotional victory to claim the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy will go down as one of the most memorable in our sport’s history.

"Following on from the success of this weekend’s event, we will continue to explore the potential for future hosting of the Repco Supercars Championship events in New Zealand."

Hampton Downs has long been considered the logical replacement for Pukekohe given its proximity to Auckland.

However that would still require negotiations with Aukland Unlimited, which funds the event, given it is technically across the border in Waikato.

There are also whispers of concerns over some of the infrastructure at the track.

Taupo International Motorsport Park is another option understood to be under consideration by Supercars.

A move that far from Auckland, however, would likely require federal funding from NZ, as would any potential shift to the South Island.

shares
comments
2023 Supercars calendar taking shape
Previous article

2023 Supercars calendar taking shape
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
2023 Supercars calendar taking shape
Supercars

2023 Supercars calendar taking shape

Boost open to Bathurst wildcard team switch Bathurst
Supercars

Boost open to Bathurst wildcard team switch

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Supercars still exploring NZ options
Supercars Supercars

Supercars still exploring NZ options

Supercars says it will continue to explore its options for a return to New Zealand once Pukekohe Park is closed.

2023 Supercars calendar taking shape
Supercars Supercars

2023 Supercars calendar taking shape

Supercars is aiming for a 12-round calendar for its 2023 season with several events in danger of missing out.

Boost open to Bathurst wildcard team switch
Supercars Supercars

Boost open to Bathurst wildcard team switch

Boost Mobile boss Peter Adderton has left the door open for the Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway Bathurst 1000 wildcard to switch teams if Erebus runs out of cars.

Auckland Supercars: SVG wins final Pukekohe thriller
Supercars Supercars

Auckland Supercars: SVG wins final Pukekohe thriller

Shane van Gisbergen took an emotional victory in what was a thrilling final ever Supercars race at Pukekohe Park.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.