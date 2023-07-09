Subscribe
Supercars superlicence changes coming

Supercars is set to tweak its superlicence requirements to accomodate a pair of wildcard entries for the Bathurst 1000 this year.

Andrew van Leeuwen
Will Brown, Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

As it stands drivers are required to have made six appearances in Super2, or be an FIA Gold rated driver or better, to be automatically eligible for a superlicence.

However that will soon change with the Supercars Commission agreeing to a tweak to this requirements.

The tweak will allow drivers who finish in the top three of either Carrera Cup or Super3 to only need three Super2 appearances to qualify for a superlicence.

The change will be official once it has been approved by the Supercars Board.

That will open the door for Blanchard Racing Team and Dick Johnson Racing to field wildcards at the Bathurst 1000.

Both teams have had wildcard applications approved by the Commission, but will require the new rule to run their preferred drivers.

BRT is planning on fielding an extra Mustang that will likely be driven by Aaron Love, who won Carrera Cup last year and is in currently three rounds in to his maiden Super2 campaign.

He wouldn't satisfy the old requirements for a superlicence but will under the new system.

The same goes for Kai Allen who is in line to drive DJR's first-ever Bathurst 1000 wildcard.

Allen was second in the Super3 title last year and then stepped up to Super2 with Eggleston Motorsport this year, winning his first second-tier race in Townsville yesterday and finishing second today.

The superlicence system has been in the news already this year with Joey Mawson scrambling to get approval to line up with PremiAir Racing at the Supercars enduros.

He has never raced in Super2 but is well-decorated both home and abroad, including winning the last two Gold Star titles in S5000.

Supercars is thought to be working on an upgrade to his FIA status to get him on the enduro grid alongside Tim Slade.

