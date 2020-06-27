Supercars
Supercars / Sydney / Results

2020 Supercars Sydney Supersprint race results

2020 Supercars Sydney Supersprint race results
Jun 27, 2020, 7:18 AM

Scott McLaughlin fended off a charging Shane van Gisbergen to win the opening race of the Sydney Supersprint, as the 2020 Supercars season roared back to life after the coronavirus-induced hiatus.

McLaughlin made a scorching start to the 32-lap opener, pulling a gap of as much as 3.5s over van Gisbergen in the early stages.

Van Gisbergen fought back before the stops, though, only to run long and drop back to fifth as others undercut him.

But he had the tyre condition to work his way back into the race, he and McLaughlin staging a thrilling nose-to-tail battle to the end.

In the end solid defence from McLaughlin made the difference, the reigning champion winning by just 0.18s. 

The Sydney Supersprint weekend continues on Sunday, with two more 32-lap races scheduled for the day. Race 2 will kick off at 12:15pm AEST, followed by Race 3 at 2:35pm AEST.

2020 Supercars Sydney Supersprint Saturday Race Results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
Ford Mustang GT
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 0.187
3 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 9.775
4 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 11.076
5 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 28.328
6 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 30.798
7 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 31.755
8 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Holden Commodore ZB 31.783
9 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 32.670
10 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Ford Mustang GT 35.238
11 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 36.280
12 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 43.980
13 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 43.990
14 15 Australia Rick Kelly
Ford Mustang GT 48.283
15 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 48.439
16 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 50.844
17 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 51.059
18 3 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 51.409
19 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 51.889
20 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 1'02.035
21 9 Australia David Reynolds
Holden Commodore ZB 1'22.383
22 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'24.170
23 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1 Lap
19 Australia Alex Davison
Holden Commodore ZB 20 Laps
View full results
