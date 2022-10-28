Supercars to take action on fan abuse

Listen to this article

The series today released an official statement regarding fan behaviour following its own claims that drivers, volunteers and officials have been subject to abuse both at events and online.

The statement outlines that Supercars takes abusive fan behaviour seriously and that there will be "consequences for individuals who go too far".

What those consequences may be isn't made clear by the statement.

However Motorsport.com understands Supercars has begun the process of formalising guidelines on what does and doesn't constitute abusive behaviour, and how it will be policed.

Further details on that will be made public once the guidelines have been formalised by Supercars management.

"Whilst Supercars enjoys the passionate support of its fans, we are aware that over recent times, some drivers, volunteers and officials have been subject to unacceptable comments both at live events and online," the statement reads.

"This is something we take very seriously. There is no place for hatred, harassment or any form of this kind of behaviour from within the Supercars community.

"This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. There are consequences for individuals who go too far.

"All fans, teams, competitors, marshals and officials should be treated with respect.

"We value the passion of our fans and want a safe environment for all to enjoy our great sport."

It's understood the statement has been prompted by driver Chaz Mostert who actively campaigns agains abuse on social media.

Earlier this year Mostert called on Supercars to ban abusive fans after a spate of criticism levelled at driving standards advisor Craig Baird following the Perth SuperNight.

The popularity of Supercars has traditionally been driven by a fan tribalism created by the rivalry between Holden and Ford.

However that has been diluted recently thanks largely to GM's decision to shut down the Holden brand.

Chevrolet will take over GM's presence in Supercars next season when the Camaro takes on the Ford Mustang.