Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars targeting swift TV-only return

shares
comments
Supercars targeting swift TV-only return
By:
Mar 29, 2020, 11:06 PM

Supercars is working on a drastic plan to stage TV-only events as quickly as possible once Australia's current social distancing regulations are softened.

With its season on pause until at least June, Supercars officials are currently evaluating measures to reduce at-event staffing requirements to a bare minimum – well below 500 people.

That would mean once the peak of the coronavirus pandemic has passed and social distancing regulations are softened, racing could resume as a TV-only product.

Motorsport.com understands that measures being considered include shortening race weekends, format changes such as ditching pitstops to reduce team staffing requirements, and having elements of race control and TV production off-site.

The locations of TV-only events could be dictated by state border restrictions at the time.

Read Also:

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer confirmed that a plan is in the works on the latest episode of The Loud Pedal podcast.

“The big thing we’re doing to get [drivers] out on track, is we’re spending a lot of time to assess what our minimum viable product is," he said.

“Unlike a lot of other sports, we've got quite a lot of people to be able to execute our races. If you look at current team sizes, the number of guys working on each car, the TV crew, the officials, the security – just that basic fundamental group pushes us up over 500.

“The team is working really hard to get that number down, so even when we’re dealing with a situation where only 500 people are allowed in one place at one time for an outdoor gathering, but we’re able to cross borders, then we can get going with a TV-only product as soon as possible.”

Supercars will help fill the current break in real-world racing with a 10-week Eseries, featuring every championship driver.

The series will kick off on April 8 with races at Phillip Island and Monza.

Next article
Erebus making medical equipment for coronavirus fight

Previous article

Erebus making medical equipment for coronavirus fight

Next article

Supercars Eseries broadcast details confirmed

Supercars Eseries broadcast details confirmed
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Winton

Winton

5 Jun - 7 Jun
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
World of Outlaws

Tri-City report (94-05-18)

2
WEC

Porsche will formally evaluate WEC/IMSA LMDh entry

2h
3
NASCAR

How can you qualify as a NASCAR driver?

4
Formula 1

Gallery: All of Nelson Piquet's F1 race wins

41m
5
Formula 1

Was Brawn's BGP 001 really the defining car of 2009?

Latest videos

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Latest news

Why Supercars and Erebus joined the coronavirus fight
VASC

Why Supercars and Erebus joined the coronavirus fight

Gallery: First Supercars Eseries liveries
VASC

Gallery: First Supercars Eseries liveries

Supercars Eseries broadcast details confirmed
VASC

Supercars Eseries broadcast details confirmed

Supercars targeting swift TV-only return
VASC

Supercars targeting swift TV-only return

Erebus making medical equipment for coronavirus fight
VASC

Erebus making medical equipment for coronavirus fight

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.