Supercars Taupo: Mostert leads Ford 1-2-3 in opening practice
Chaz Mostert has led a Ford Mustang 1-2-3 in the opening Practice session for the third round of the Supercars Championship in New Zealand.
The Walkinshaw Andretti United driver lapped the Taupo International Motorsport Park track in 1:26.4937s to be just 0.03s clear of Matt Payne (Grove Racing) and Will Davison (Dick Johnson Racing).
“We are pretty close with the car in Qualifying trim,” Mostert, who recently became a father for the first time,
“This track is so different to the last two tracks we have been to. It is nice to have some speed but I think it is going to require something a little bit different here.”
Three Chevrolet Camaros followed in fourth to sixth-fastest, led by James Golding (PremiAir Racing), series leader Will Brown (Triple Eight) and Andre Heimgartner (Brad Jones Racing).
Defending his title for the first time since returning to the series, Brodie Kostecki played himself in steadily to be 12th fastest in the Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet, just 0.33s off the fastest time.
Broc Feeney was down in 21st position in the other Triple Eight Chevrolet, admitting that his team had “plenty we need to work on overnight”.
Saturday's action will start with Qualifying at 10:20am NZST, with a Shoot-out for the top 10 drivers set for 12:00 midday. The 60-lap race, the first in New Zealand since 2022, is set for 3:05pm.
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|C. Mostert Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|25
|Ford Mustang GT
|35
|
1'26.4937
|133.188
|2
|
M. Payne Penrite Racing
|19
|Ford Mustang GT
|31
|
+0.0318
1'26.5255
|0.0318
|133.139
|3
|W. Davison Dick Johnson Racing
|17
|Ford Mustang GT
|31
|
+0.0508
1'26.5445
|0.0190
|133.110
|4
|J. Golding PremiAir Nulon Racing
|31
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|34
|
+0.0933
1'26.5870
|0.0425
|133.045
|5
|W. Brown Red Bull Ampol Racing
|87
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|29
|
+0.1184
1'26.6121
|0.0251
|133.006
|6
|A. Heimgartner R&J Batteries Racing
|8
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|35
|
+0.1621
1'26.6558
|0.0437
|132.939
|7
|A. De Pasquale Dick Johnson Racing
|11
|Ford Mustang GT
|29
|
+0.2435
1'26.7372
|0.0814
|132.814
|8
|J. Evans SCT Motorsport
|12
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|38
|
+0.2674
1'26.7611
|0.0239
|132.778
|9
|D. Reynolds Tradie Beer Racing
|20
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|32
|
+0.2808
1'26.7745
|0.0134
|132.757
|10
|N. Percat Bendix Racing
|10
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|35
|
+0.2871
1'26.7808
|0.0063
|132.748
|11
|C. Waters Monster Castrol Racing
|6
|Ford Mustang GT
|32
|
+0.2914
1'26.7851
|0.0043
|132.741
|12
|
B. Kostecki Erebus Motorsport Penrite
|1
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|31
|
+0.3331
1'26.8268
|0.0417
|132.677
|13
|T. Randle Monster Castrol Racing
|55
|Ford Mustang GT
|33
|
+0.3722
1'26.8659
|0.0391
|132.618
|14
|T. Slade PremiAir Nulon Racing
|23
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|27
|
+0.3937
1'26.8874
|0.0215
|132.585
|15
|J. Le Brocq Erebus Motorsport Penrite
|9
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|38
|
+0.4329
1'26.9266
|0.0392
|132.525
|16
|M. Winterbottom DEWALT Racing
|18
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|28
|
+0.4876
1'26.9813
|0.0547
|132.442
|17
|
R. Wood Mobil 1 Truck Assist Racing
|2
|Ford Mustang GT
|29
|
+0.4971
1'26.9908
|0.0095
|132.427
|18
|M. Jones Pizza Hut Racing
|96
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|34
|
+0.5590
1'27.0527
|0.0619
|132.333
|19
|R. Stanaway Penrite Racing
|26
|Ford Mustang GT
|30
|
+0.6025
1'27.0962
|0.0435
|132.267
|20
|
C. Hill Tyrepower Racing
|4
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|38
|
+0.7355
1'27.2292
|0.1330
|132.065
|21
|
B. Feeney Red Bull Ampol Racing
|88
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|35
|
+0.8567
1'27.3504
|0.1212
|131.882
|22
|B. Fullwood Middy's Racing
|14
|Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Gen3
|37
|
+1.0505
1'27.5442
|0.1938
|131.590
|23
|J. Courtney Snowy River Racing
|7
|Ford Mustang GT
|25
|
+1.0965
1'27.5902
|0.0460
|131.521
|24
|
A. Love Brad Jones Racing
|3
|Ford Mustang GT
|30
|
+1.4668
1'27.9605
|0.3703
|130.967
|View full results
