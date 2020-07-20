Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Next event in
143 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Most Supercars teams arrive in Queensland

shares
comments
Most Supercars teams arrive in Queensland
By:
Jul 20, 2020, 12:52 AM

Nine of the 10 Supercars teams will set up in Queensland today as the series looks to distance itself from coronavirus outbreaks in Melbourne and Sydney.

As first reported by Motorsport.com last week, the five exiled Melbourne teams will operate out of Queensland for the next fortnight before travelling to Darwin for a double-header and then on to Townsville.

They will be joined by Team Sydney, which generally operates out of Sydney Motorsport Park, thanks to the Northern Territory declaring the Greater Sydney area a coronavirus hotspot.

The only team that hasn't travelled north from SMP is Brad Jones Racing, which will continue to operate out of its Albury base, well outside the Greater Sydney area.

That means a total of four teams will be working from their regular bases for the foreseeable future; BJR and the Queensland-based Triple Eight, DJR Team Penske, and Matt Stone Racing outfits.

Read Also:

The move will be a homecoming of sorts for Team Sydney, which only relocated from its former Gold Coast workshop to SMP last month.

The rest of the teams have needed to find temporary work spaces. Walkinshaw Andretti United and Tickford Racing are both headed to the Gold Coast's famous theme parks, with plans to work out of Movie World and Sea World respectively.

Erebus Motorsport will operate out of Norwell Motorplex, which is owned and run by Anton De Pasquale's manager Paul Morris, while Team 18 will be housed by former title-winning team owner Ross Stone.

Kelly Racing, meanwhile, only decided to head to Queensland rather than return to its temporary Mildura base late Friday night. The team will work out of 222 Offshore, who KR owner Todd Kelly has links to through his own boat racing programme.

All teams and staff will be unable to enter the Northern Territory for 14 days having just been in Sydney, which means heading north-west on August 3.

There will then be two straight weekends of racing in the Top End, with the Darwin Triple Crown followed by the Darwin SuperSprint.

Next article
Sydney Supercars: Le Brocq wins four-way thriller

Previous article

Sydney Supercars: Le Brocq wins four-way thriller

Trending Today

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?
MotoGP / MotoGP

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
1h

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results

Marquez breaks arm in Jerez crash, set for surgery
MotoGP / MotoGP

Marquez breaks arm in Jerez crash, set for surgery

Red Bull cleared over alleged grid drying infringement
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Red Bull cleared over alleged grid drying infringement

Magnussen, Grosjean penalised for formation lap infraction
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Magnussen, Grosjean penalised for formation lap infraction

David Thexton joins Carrera Cup fray
Porsche / Porsche

David Thexton joins Carrera Cup fray

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR / NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Red flag at Texas as crash takes out several contenders
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
3h

Red flag at Texas as crash takes out several contenders

Latest news

Most Supercars teams arrive in Queensland
Supercars / Supercars
12m

Most Supercars teams arrive in Queensland

Sydney Supercars: Le Brocq wins four-way thriller
Supercars / Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Le Brocq wins four-way thriller

2020 Supercars Sydney Supersprint and night race results
Supercars / Supercars

2020 Supercars Sydney Supersprint and night race results

Sydney Supercars: Percat cruises to Race 2 win
Supercars / Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Percat cruises to Race 2 win

Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
MotoGP

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?

2
NASCAR Cup

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results

1h
3
MotoGP

Marquez breaks arm in Jerez crash, set for surgery

4
Formula 1

Red Bull cleared over alleged grid drying infringement

5
Formula 1

Magnussen, Grosjean penalised for formation lap infraction

Latest videos

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Latest news

Most Supercars teams arrive in Queensland
Supercars

Most Supercars teams arrive in Queensland

Sydney Supercars: Le Brocq wins four-way thriller
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Le Brocq wins four-way thriller

2020 Supercars Sydney Supersprint and night race results
Supercars

2020 Supercars Sydney Supersprint and night race results

Sydney Supercars: Percat cruises to Race 2 win
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Percat cruises to Race 2 win

Sydney Supercars: Heimgartner takes maiden pole
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Heimgartner takes maiden pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.