Supercars teams highlight Gen3 cost concerns

The series is now three rounds into its latest generation of car with the introduction of Gen3 having received a mixed reception so far.

On the plus side, the cars are generally seen as a step forward visually compared to the Gen2 hardware, and there have been some positive signs in terms of raceability.

At the same time an ongoing parity debate has cast a less positive light on the new cars, with Ford and its teams still adamant that engine performance isn't balanced compared to the Chevrolet V8.

The parity saga has largely taken the focus off another gripe that's been doing the rounds of the paddock so far this season – costs.

Delays and supply chains issues saw the build costs of the cars blow out to what most say is around $1 million per car including a full spares inventory.

However it was hoped that the higher changeover costs would be amortised swiftly by projected lower running costs.

That doesn't seem to be the case, though, with multiple teams concerned that running costs for the new cars are still too high.

That hasn't been helped by issues such as the engine fires seen at Albert Park which required changes to the cars.

Repairability has also been a focal point with changes to the control chassis now allowed to try and strengthen the space frame.

Even then, team bosses are calling on the series to continue working with teams on controlling costs with these new cars.

Speaking at a team bosses press conference in Perth late last week, Grove Racing owner highlighted costs as an issue that needs to be addressed.

"The first point is, we have got to be able to bring the costs down," he said.

"We need to be able to make sure that the splitters and the things we’re putting on the cars, we can fix them competitively.

"The cars have been built at a price that’s probably a bit higher than we would have all liked, but they are what they are. But for us, it’s not so much the initial cost, it’s the cost going forward, so we need to work really hard on that.

"I would like to see that, as a group, we continually work hard to bring the costs down, because it needs to be sustainable over the long term.

"If it's not sustainable, it's a problem for the industry."

Tim Blanchard, owner of Blanchard Racing Team, the only single-car team in the field, agreed that the cars are currently too expensive to work on.

"It’s mainly the operational costs that we need to look at, and I think also the working on the car, like the labour component of it too," he said.

"I think it’s quite labour-intensive and what’s required for some of the repairs, we need to look at and improve, which will obviously impact the operational costs.

"I think we’ve got a pretty good product; I think it looks fantastic, sounds great and we have obviously had some really good racing already with it.

"We’re getting pretty close on the parity by the results from what we have seen so far and it’s evolving. There’s a bit of stuff we need to get on top of which was inevitable, you see that we any new make in any championship, really."