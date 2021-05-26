Tickets Subscribe
Critical 24 hours for Winton Supercars event
Supercars News

Supercars teams poised to leave Victoria

By:

Melbourne Supercars teams are on standby to leave Victoria amid the potentially worsening COVID-19 cluster.

The six teams based in the Victorian capital could be out of the state within days as other parts of the country begin to close their borders.

Kelly Grove Racing, Tickford Racing, Walkinshaw Andretti United, Team 18, Blanchard Racing Team and Erebus Motorsport are all based in the Victorian capital.

Should temporary relocation of the teams go ahead it would likely rule out to this weekend's Winton SuperSprint.

However it would ensure other events, such as the Darwin Triple Crown in mid-June, could go ahead without border issues should the situation continue to worsen in Victoria.

South Australia has already slammed its border shut to anybody who has been in the Greater Melbourne area and others have introduced strict measures for exposure sites, including hotel quarantine in Queensland.

The greatest danger for Supercars is that the Northern Territory shuts its borders to Melbourne ahead of next month's Darwin Triple Crown.

The Triple Crown, a big ticket item for Supercars, kicks off in 16 days, which means teams would need to out of Melbourne by tomorrow at the latest in order to clear any potential 14-day isolation or quarantine requirements.

Given the Northern Territory government provides significant funding for the Hidden Valley event it makes sense that it take priority over this weekend's Winton race going ahead.

Another plan in the works is for the Winton event to go ahead this weekend and then Melbourne teams head elsewhere rather than returning to base.

However that plan relies on other states only closing their borders to Greater Melbourne, not Victoria as a whole as has been the case with outbreaks in the past – and is therefore less likely.

As it stands the Winton event hasn't been formally postponed or cancelled, which means Queensland and New South Wales teams are still working towards travelling south in the coming days.

Supercars has, however, told travelling teams to avoid coming through Melbourne Airport and instead look to arrive via Sydney, Canberra or Albury airports.

The Benalla Auto Club, which owns and runs Winton, is working on there being fans at the event based on its latest advice.

"Our advice this morning from the Victorian Government Regional Events Team is that the Winton SuperSprint can proceed as normal as a Tier 1-approved public event," it announced via social media this morning.

The Melbourne teams spent more than 100 days on the road last year as part of a second wave in the city that took hold in June.

The teams ended up based in south-east Queensland as the shortened season was completed and didn't return home until after the Bathurst 1000 in October.

Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

