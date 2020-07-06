Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney II
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Next event in
157 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars teams preparing for ambitious border run

shares
comments
Supercars teams preparing for ambitious border run
By:
Jul 6, 2020, 3:22 AM

Melbourne-based Supercars team are facing an ambitious border run into New South Wales before restrictions begin at midnight.

Getting Victorian teams and drivers across the border into New South Wales by tonight is one option currently being assessed by Supercars and the affected teams, as a way to ensure the upcoming Sydney Motorsport Park round can go ahead.

Motorsport.com understands that basic preparations are underway at at least some of the Melbourne teams should that plan be enacted.

There's also talk that the event could be brought forward from July 18-19 to this weekend, to minimise down time for crews that have raced the border closure. 

Read Also:

Tickford Racing, Erebus Motorsport, Walkinshaw Andretti United, Team 18 and Kelly Racing, as well as Brad Jones Racing drivers Nick Percat and Todd Hazelwood, are all affected by the historic closing of the border between Victoria and New South Wales.

The border closure will technically come into effect from midnight Tuesday, however New South Wales has now classified all of Melbourne as a 'hot spot' and will ban access to anyone from the Victorian capital from midnight tonight.

Melbourne recorded 127 new cases of COVID-19 today, its highest daily total since the pandemic began.

Next article
Supercars discussing border closure with authorities

Previous article

Supercars discussing border closure with authorities

trending Today

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans / Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

NASCAR alters its damaged vehicle policy and qualifying procedures
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

NASCAR alters its damaged vehicle policy and qualifying procedures

Mask-less Vettel, Red Bull chat prompts FIA letter
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Mask-less Vettel, Red Bull chat prompts FIA letter

Southern winners 97-10-06
Stock car / Stock car

Southern winners 97-10-06

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR / NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Indy GP IndyCar: Dixon wins again, beats Rahal, Pagenaud
IndyCar / IndyCar

Indy GP IndyCar: Dixon wins again, beats Rahal, Pagenaud

Daytona IMSA: Bomarito, Tincknell lead Mazda 1-2
IMSA / IMSA

Daytona IMSA: Bomarito, Tincknell lead Mazda 1-2

Latest news

Supercars teams preparing for ambitious border run
Supercars / Supercars
33m

Supercars teams preparing for ambitious border run

Supercars discussing border closure with authorities
Supercars / Supercars
1h

Supercars discussing border closure with authorities

Fresh doubt over Sydney Supercars plan
Supercars / Supercars
2h

Fresh doubt over Sydney Supercars plan

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime
IndyCar / IndyCar

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR alters its damaged vehicle policy and qualifying procedures

3
Formula 1

Mask-less Vettel, Red Bull chat prompts FIA letter

4
Stock car

Southern winners 97-10-06

5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest videos

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals 23:14
Supercars

Erebus begins production of protective equipment for Australian hospitals

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained 02:05
Supercars

Jamie Whincup's new steering wheel explained

Latest news

Supercars teams preparing for ambitious border run
Supercars

Supercars teams preparing for ambitious border run

Supercars discussing border closure with authorities
Supercars

Supercars discussing border closure with authorities

Fresh doubt over Sydney Supercars plan
Supercars

Fresh doubt over Sydney Supercars plan

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver
IndyCar

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Supercars to debut mixed tyre rules in Sydney
Supercars

Supercars to debut mixed tyre rules in Sydney

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.