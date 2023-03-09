Supercars teams using revised wheel nuts
Two revised versions of wheel nuts have been split between the Supercars teams for the opening round of the Gen3 era this weekend.
The series has switched to a smaller, lighter wheel nut with its next generation cars to make it easier for teams to use electric rattle guns between sessions.
However the new nuts proved problematic during testing with teams facing two seperate issues.
One was the retaining clip on the back of the nut that holds it inside the rim, the original design of which proved ineffective.
The other was spindle tolerance when the wheel hub was hot which made it difficult to fit a cold wheel.
Solutions to both issues have done the rounds of the paddock, with re-machined wheels expected to fit better during hot stops.
As for the nut itself there are two revised designs, one from Erebus Motorsport and one from Triple Eight, that have been shared among the teams.
The Triple Eight design is thought to be an adaption of the original design with a deeper groove and stronger circlip to hold the nut in the rim.
The Erebus design is understood to differ more from the original with the slots at the rear of the nut removed.
The solutions won't be put to the ultimate test in Newcastle this weekend given stop times will be dictated by refuelling rather than tyres.
A far sterner test awaits at the Australian Grand Prix later this month where all stops will be for tyres only.
Latest news
Aston Martin: F1 gap to Red Bull is "still substantial" after Bahrain podium
Aston Martin: F1 gap to Red Bull is "still substantial" after Bahrain podium Aston Martin: F1 gap to Red Bull is "still substantial" after Bahrain podium
How Alfa Romeo turned to a ‘blistering’ Mercedes F1 idea
How Alfa Romeo turned to a ‘blistering’ Mercedes F1 idea How Alfa Romeo turned to a ‘blistering’ Mercedes F1 idea
How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations
How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations
Byron reunites with KBM for three NASCAR Truck starts
Byron reunites with KBM for three NASCAR Truck starts Byron reunites with KBM for three NASCAR Truck starts
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.