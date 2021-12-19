Supercars confirms The Bend for 2022

The 2022 draft calendar was unveiled with a TBC slot at the end of July, which was always expected to be filled by the The Bend.

That's now been confirmed, South Australia now officially set to host at least one Supercars event next season.

The event will run to the SuperSprint format.

“The Bend is a world-class facility that has produced great racing over the past four years which is why we are excited to be returning again in July,” said Supercars COO Shane Howard.

“We thank [The Bend owner] Sam Shahin and his team for working with us to lock this event in for the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship.

“Our South Australian fans are amongst the most passionate in the country and we’re delighted to be able to put on a show for them once again in 2022.”

SA could still host two rounds next season, with a return of the Adelaide 500 not out of the question.

The famous event's fate depends on the state election in March, opposition leader Peter Malinaukas committed to its revival if his Labor party is successful.

The incumbent government recently sold off the remaining assets from the event, while other infrastructure was traded to The Bend as part of a sponsorship deal.

2022 Supercars calendar

Round Event Circuit Date 1 Newcastle 500* Newcastle (NSW) March 4-6 2 Tasmania SuperSprint Symmons Plains (TAS) March 26-27 3 Australian Grand Prix Albert Park (VIC) April 7-10 4 Perth SuperNight* Wanneroo Raceway (WA) April 30-May 1 5 Winton SuperSprint Winton Raceway (VIC) May 21-22 6 Darwin Triple Crown Hidden Valley (NT) June 17-19 7 Townsville 500* Reid Park (QLD) July 8-10 8 The Bend SuperSprint The Bend Motorsport Park (SA) July 30-31 9 Sandown SuperSprint* Sandown Raceway (VIC) August 19-21 10 Auckland SuperSprint Pukekohe (NZ) September 10-11 11 Bathurst 1000* Mount Panorama (NSW) October 6-9 12 Gold Coast 500 Surfers Paradise (QLD) October 28-30 13 Sydney Super600* Sydney Motorsport Park (NSW) November 18-20 * Super2