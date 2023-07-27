Supercars to discuss controversial licence rule
The impending abolishment of the Supercars superlicence won't necessarily spell the end of the controversial Super2 rule.
Motorsport Australia announced earlier today that it will scrap the much-maligned superlicence endorsement at the end of 2023.
As it stands Motorsport Australia signs off on superlicence applications based on its own points system, with Supercars then adding a condition of six Super2 round starts unless a driver is rated FIA Gold or higher.
The abolishment of the superlicence means the points will become irrelevant and Motorsport Australia will no longer have a deciding role whether a driver is eligible for Supercars beyond the basic International Circuit Licence requirements.
There is no guarantee, however, that it will spell the end of the Super2 requirement.
Supercars has confirmed that it will review its existing entry criteria following Motorsport Australia's decision, along with a solid hint that it will be retained on the grounds of safety and 'maintaining the integrity of the championship'.
“Supercars will review the decision made by Motorsport Australia in consultation with the Commission and Board," said a Supercars spokesperson.
“The current superlicence criteria is used to effectively uphold safety standards and maintain the competitiveness and integrity of the championship.”
The rule is widely seen as a way for Supercars to protect Super2 by discouraging young drivers from pursuing alternative pathways to the series.
Worst affected are the Australian Racing Group categories such as Trans Am – a far cheaper alternative to Super2 – and S5000.
There have been recent examples of successful drivers being unable to break into Supercars without a costly Super2 programme, including multiple Trans Am champion Nathan Herne who has instead gone overseas due to the roadblock.
Two-time Gold Star winner Joey Mawson, meanwhile, was targeted by PremiAir Racing for an endurance seat this year, but didn't qualify for a superlicence as he hasn't raced in Super2.
There was talk of a dispensation for the open-wheel ace, however it is now a moot point due to a suspension amid an investigation into supplement use.
Flexibility to the system has been shown recently with Supercars tweaking the rule to allow drivers who finished in the top three of Super3 or Carrera Cup one year to only require three Super2 round starts the next.
