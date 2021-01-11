Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars to trial push to pass

Supercars to trial push to pass
By:

Supercars wants to trial a push to pass system this season as part of the introduction of a new control electronics system.

The category recently published a tender document for a 'control electrics and electronics system', with one of the requirements a throttle-based push-to-pass system.

The document reads: "Various push to pass methods are under review but as minimum, provision is required for a push to pass system.

"We will be trialling a throttle-based push to pass system. For this we will need an addition three axis throttle translation table that is activated by the push to pass switch."

Supercars is hoping to select a winning bidder by February 5 and introduce a new control electronics package for the 2021 season.

The contract will then run until 2025, which means the new package will be carried over into the Gen3 era.

The tender document also mentions hybrid capabilities, which is in keeping with the 'hybrid ready' Gen3 regulations.

Supercars is expected to implement a hybrid function once the new rules are in place, with a recovered energy push to pass system one of the options being considered.

According to the document, however, there won't be any hybrid technology in place for the introduction of Gen3.

"Hybrid integration is being considered for the [Gen3] project," the document reads.

"It is expected that this will not be used for the start of 2022. Please supply information re ECU integration with batteries, battery management systems (BMS), motor controllers and high voltage power distribution units (PDU)."

Another significant change mooted by the document is paddle shifting, something that has divided opinion in the Supercars paddock for some time.

The category currently uses a sequential stick shift.

A successful bidder to the tender will be required to supply a full steering wheel "with paddle shift switch mechanism including the CAN control switch system, switches and display with integrated shift lights."

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

