Supercars TV boss announces exit

Prendergast has spent the past 18 years working at Supercars during which time he has missed just three events.

Earlier he worked as the category's broadcast director before taking up the general manager of television and content role in 2017.

That is a critical role for the category, as it produces its own TV broadcast through its Supercars Media arm, which is then taken by the rights holders.

Prendergast is understood to have taken a yet-to-be-revealed role overseas, with the Darwin Triple Crown in June his final Supercars event.

"It's more than a job to me, it's my family," Prendergast told the official Supercars website.

"But I said to Mark Skaife; I love my mum and dad, but it's time to move out of home.

"Supercars has made me what I am today. But it's time to go further and grow further.

"The one thing in life is you never stop learning; there's always something to gain or add to your skillset.

"I can't resist the opportunity to do something from scratch that is on the true world stage, and do what I love."

Prendergast also thanked new Supercars CEO Shane Howard for understanding his desire to take on a new challenge.

"I firstly have to thank Shane for his grace and understanding in my exiting the business after he's just taken the reins," he said.

"It's hard to single anyone out over an 18-year period here. There have been so many people who have been instrumental in my life.

"Neil Crompton has been there for me personally and professionally, and has provided me with guidance and a voice of reason.

"Mark Skaife, Jess Yates, everyone at Fox, Steve Crawley... there are so many people.

"But at the top of the list is my TV team. [David Tunnicliffe], Carl [Iannelli]... there truly are so many people.

"The thing about what we do in broadcast is there are so many people who make that happen. In Bathurst, there are nearly 300 people who bring that event to life for us.

"If I have to single out anyone or an entity to thank, it's the Supercars TV family.

"We have a really tight-knit family atmosphere. These guys have not only accepted me in my early days, but supported me and helped me grow as a person."