Supercars "unfinished business" for de Silvestro

The Swiss star spent three years as a full-timer in Supercars between 2017 and 2019 with the Nissan Motorsport/Kelly Racing outfit.

Front-running results proved hard to come by, though, her acclimatisation to the series not helped by her hardware.

The Nissan Altimas were not a regular threat to the Holdens and Fords, particularly once the ZB Commodore and Mustang joined the series.

Now, de Silvestro is set to return to Supercars with a one-off wildcard appearance for DJR at the Bathurst 1000.

Partnered with teenage sensation Kai Allen, she'll have a DJR Mustang at her disposal – which, if Supercars is on top of its current parity issues – should give her a proper shot at Supercars success.

"100 per cent," she said when asked by Motorsport.com if this is her best chance in Supercars.

"If you look at that the team has achieved, they have achieved amazing things. Even for me to get this opportunity is quite special. It's the perfect way to come back into Supercars.

"If we do our job right, we can really have a shot at it. And for us drivers that's the most important thing. Also with [DJR regulars] Will [Davison] and Anton [De Pasquale], we can really lean on them.

"I've known Will for a really long time and we've been texting each other, going back and forth on things. We already see that this team is working well together."

Having not made that breakthrough during her stint down under, de Silvestro admits there is an element of unfinished business with this return to Supercars.

"I think there is always unfinished business," she explained. "When I look at my three years in Supercars I developed quite well in the three years, but the car I was in, you know, wasn't able to be where it should be.

"So I think getting this opportunity, coming back to Bathurst is one thing, but coming back with this team... I want to work even harder to get a good result.

"Unfinished business, it's always there. You want to be winning and show what you can when you're in a race car."

De Silvestro has also left the door ajar for a full-time return to Supercars should this wildcard lead to the right opportunity.

"I think when people know my career, they know I usually try to go where the best opportunity is," she said.

"I'm the type of person who never says never. If the opportunity is right to be in a competitive car, it's always something to consider.

"At the moment I'm in a good position with Porsche, but at the end of the day I want to win races and be competitive. So whatever comes, never say never."