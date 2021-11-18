Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Reynolds poised for early Supercars return
Supercars / Sydney IV News

Surprise Reynolds return confirmed

By:

David Reynolds' surprise early return to Supercars this weekend has been confirmed by Kelly Grove Racing.

Surprise Reynolds return confirmed

As reported by Motorsport.com earlier today, the KGR star's exile from the category will end earlier than expected.

Reynolds was expected to be benched until at least the season-ending Bathurst 1000 for an issue regarding a COVID-19 vaccination exemption that he used to enter New South Wales from Victoria late last month.

Having now had both doses of the vaccine he has been drafted back by KGR a round early, the team confirming today he'll return to the #26 Mustang for the fourth of four Sydney Motorsport Park events this weekend.

"Kelly Grove Racing is pleased to announce that David Reynolds will be returning for Round 11 of the Supercars Championship this weekend," read a statement from KGR.

"David is fully vaccinated and has fulfilled the requirements by NSW Health and Supercars to participate in this season's penultimate event.

"Kelly Grove Racing would like to thank Luke Youlden for the phenomenal job he has done in David's absence, and we are excited to have him back with us at the Bathurst 1000 early next month."

