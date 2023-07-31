Subscribe
Previous / Whincup comeback an "awesome fallback" for Triple Eight
Supercars / Eastern Creek News

Swearing fine could make Ryan camera shy

Supercars team boss Barry Ryan says he'll think twice about heat-of-the-moment TV interviews after being fined for swearing.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Team_Erebus-EV-02-23-MH1_0090

The Erebus CEO let rip on live TV on Saturday evening when asked if his team planned to protest a forceful last-lap passing move from Shane van Gisbergen on Will Brown.

Van Gisbergen had made light contact with the rear bumper of Brown's Erebus Camaro before breezing past to grab third place.

The Triple Eight star was slapped with a five-second penalty for his actions, however that hadn't been communicated before Ryan was interviewed on TV.

"Shane can't keep fucking doing that shit. It's bullshit," he told Supercars Media reporter Chad Neylon.

Despite being limited to pay TV and broadcast at a time approaching 10pm local time, Motorsport Australia opted to fine Ryan $5000, half of which is suspended.

He was also hit with a motorsport-related community service order.

According to Ryan, a plausible outcome from the fine is that he will shy away from TV cameras during tense moments.

"100 per cent; I get the leaders of our sport telling me to stay who I am, and then I get a $5000 fine and have to do some community service," he told Motorsport.com.

"So of course I'm going to shut up. I don't know what to do next.

"I shouldn't have sworn, but in this day and age 10 year old kids are going to school and swearing. It's not like 20 years ago."

Erebus versus Triple Eight has been one of the key stories of 2023, the teams having already come to blows in the stewards room.

Erebus protested a race-winning passing move from van Gisbergen on Brodie Kostecki in Perth earlier this year, a protest that was ultimately thrown out.

As for the community service, Ryan is expecting a stint in race control during a Super2 session at some point.

"They've told me that I have to do something with Motorsport Australia and I have sit with the stewards for a Super2 session and learn about their job and how hard their job is," he said.

"And that's fair enough. I'm happy to do it.

"It's not really going to change anything. I'm just trying to do something that makes them know that I care about their job. Which I do, I just don't care about their job when they don't make the decisions that they need to make. It's not that often, but sometimes it is.

"I still go back to Perth, and I argued with them again about it last night. They don't understand that it was the three laps prior to what Shane did at Perth, all that bumping, is what let him past Brodie.

"They are there to do one job and they read the text, and if you do something wrong by the text, you're out. They don't care about how it happened."

shares
comments

Whincup comeback an "awesome fallback" for Triple Eight
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Whincup comeback an "awesome fallback" for Triple Eight

Whincup comeback an "awesome fallback" for Triple Eight

Supercars
Eastern Creek

Whincup comeback an "awesome fallback" for Triple Eight Whincup comeback an "awesome fallback" for Triple Eight

Van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans

Van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans

NASCAR Cup

Van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans Van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Erebus Motorsport More from
Erebus Motorsport
Ryan fined $5000 for swearing on TV

Ryan fined $5000 for swearing on TV

Supercars
Eastern Creek

Ryan fined $5000 for swearing on TV Ryan fined $5000 for swearing on TV

Van Gisbergen cleared of "dangerously slow" driving

Van Gisbergen cleared of "dangerously slow" driving

Supercars
Hidden Valley

Van Gisbergen cleared of "dangerously slow" driving Van Gisbergen cleared of "dangerously slow" driving

Erebus to resist more engine changes

Erebus to resist more engine changes

Supercars
Hidden Valley

Erebus to resist more engine changes Erebus to resist more engine changes

Latest news

Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri

Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri Russell’s F1 Belgian GP spoiled by misjudgement behind ailing Piastri

SHR's Zipadelli on Richmond: "Solid day. Just not close enough"

SHR's Zipadelli on Richmond: "Solid day. Just not close enough"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond II

SHR's Zipadelli on Richmond: "Solid day. Just not close enough" SHR's Zipadelli on Richmond: "Solid day. Just not close enough"

What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with his late Spa GP soft tyre tactics

What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with his late Spa GP soft tyre tactics

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with his late Spa GP soft tyre tactics What Red Bull thought Verstappen was risking with his late Spa GP soft tyre tactics

Linus Lundqvist to make IndyCar debut in Nashville for MSR

Linus Lundqvist to make IndyCar debut in Nashville for MSR

Indy IndyCar
Nashville

Linus Lundqvist to make IndyCar debut in Nashville for MSR Linus Lundqvist to make IndyCar debut in Nashville for MSR

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe