Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Van Gisbergen penalised for qualifying breach Next / Sydney Supercars: Brown wins nail-biting finale
Supercars / Sydney III Race report

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale wins ahead of thrilling podium battle

By:

Anton De Pasquale cruised to victory in Race 2 at Sydney Motorsport Park while Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen triumphed in thrilling battle for the podium.

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale wins ahead of thrilling podium battle

The race was an all-Dick Johnson Racing affair for a stint and a half, Will Davison challenging polesitter De Pasquale through Turn 1 and into Turn 2 on the opening lap.

De Pasquale managed to stave off that early challenge, the pair then settling into a rhythm for the first stint separated by a bit under two seconds.

On Lap 10 Davison went for the undercut, pitting for four new tyres. De Pasquale waited four laps longer to do the same, re-emerging around a second behind Davison.

De Pasquale then shadowed his teammate for a few laps before inquiring over the radio is there were any team orders in play. He was swiftly told that he was "free to race" by engineer Ludo Lacroix, De Pasquale then reclaiming the lead on Lap 20.

Once in front the form man was unstoppable, De Pasquale bolting to a 6s win.

"I'm glad it looks [easy], it doesn't feel it," he said. "I'd hard work. The cars are a handful after a few laps and you're just hanging on to it for the rest of it.

"We'll try and do something this afternoon. I don't think we've got many tyres left but we'll make something work."

Davison's early stop set up a thrilling battle for the podium spots as he came under pressure from Jamie Whincup, Chaz Mostert and Shane van Gisbergen late in the race.

Whincup, who stopped for three tyres on Lap 16, held off a challenge from Mostert early in the second stint before setting after Davison.

With four laps to go Whincup and Davison staged a thrilling side-by-side battle for several corners, the Red Bull Holden driver eventually able to get by.

That opened the door for Mostert to join the fun as well, a hip-and-shoulder on Davison at Turn 2 three laps from home setting up a pass for third.

The pain wasn't over for Davison, though, who a lap later found himself being passed for fourth by Shane van Gisbergen.

The Kiwi had run a classic overcut, taking on three new tyres on Lap 19. That gave him the rubber to not only get past Davison but hunt down Mostert, pipping the Walkinshaw driver for third by 0.01s in a drag race to the line.

"The end was awesome," said van Gisbergen.

"Carving through, everyone was racing well. And the last corner with Chaz, I saw him slide and keep wiggling. I was head down on the wheel like in a go kart trying to go faster."

Davison finished fifth ahead of Mark Winterbottom, Nick Percat and Erebus pair Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki.

Bryce Fullwood rounded out the Top 10.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT -
2 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 6.087 6.088 6.088
3 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 9.952 9.953 3.865
4 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 9.960 9.960 0.007
5 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 12.117 12.118 2.158
6 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 14.566 14.567 2.449
7 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 16.650 16.650 2.084
8 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 26.093 26.094 9.443
9 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 28.051 28.052 1.958
10 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 31.131 31.132 3.080
11 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 34.188 34.188 3.057
12 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 39.384 39.384 5.196
13 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 43.557 43.557 4.173
14 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 43.833 43.833 0.276
15 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 44.133 44.134 0.300
16 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 49.092 49.092 4.959
17 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Holden Commodore ZB 49.861 49.861 0.769
18 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 50.983 50.984 1.122
19 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 51.462 51.463 0.479
20 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 53.149 53.150 1.687
21 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 53.974 53.974 0.824
22 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 55.045 55.046 1.071
23 26 Australia Luke Youlden
Ford Mustang GT 1'04.205 1'04.206 9.160
24 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 1'08.948 1'08.948 4.743
View full results
shares
comments
Van Gisbergen penalised for qualifying breach
Previous article

Van Gisbergen penalised for qualifying breach
Next article

Sydney Supercars: Brown wins nail-biting finale

Sydney Supercars: Brown wins nail-biting finale
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars delays first Gen3 Camaro test Sydney III
Supercars

Supercars delays first Gen3 Camaro test

Whincup doesn't regret ignoring team orders Sydney III
Supercars

Whincup doesn't regret ignoring team orders

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Supercars delays first Gen3 Camaro test
Supercars Supercars

Supercars delays first Gen3 Camaro test

Whincup doesn't regret ignoring team orders
Supercars Supercars

Whincup doesn't regret ignoring team orders

Whincup explains team order snub
Supercars Supercars

Whincup explains team order snub

Sydney Supercars: Brown wins nail-biting finale
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Brown wins nail-biting finale

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.