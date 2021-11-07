Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale, Van Gisbergen split poles Next / Mostert stripped of front row start in Sydney
Supercars / Sydney II Race report

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale wins intriguing Race 2

By:

Anton De Pasquale triumphed in a strategically intriguing second Supercars race at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale wins intriguing Race 2

Tyres were the key talking point in the second of three 32-lap heats, a drying track giving teams effectively three options for starting rubber – wets, softs and hards.

A few fitted wets for the lap to the grid, however it was clear close to the race start that it was too dry for grooved rubber.

That saw the field split between softs and hards, including front-row starters De Pasquale (softs) and Shane van Gisbergen (hards).

While van Gisbergen got the better start and led on the first lap, the soft-shod De Pasquale quickly snuck by and bolted into the lead.

The duo then staged an intriguing strategic battle, De Pasquale the hare needing to take hards later in the race, while van Gisbergen could tick off laps and wait to switch to the softs.

Van Gisbergen dropped around 8s to De Pasquale across the first stint, before taking his stop on Lap 13.

De Pasquale stayed out on the softs until Lap 23, emerging from his stop less then 2s ahead of his Triple Eight rival.

But while van Gisbergen had the faster compound, the 10 laps they'd already covered meant they were past their best. That meant a new set of hards was enough for De Pasquale to retain and then increase the lead, his final winning margin more than 8s.

"I think we were blessed heavens there with the rain holding off," said De Pasquale. "Our car was a jet. I just built enough gap to make that strategy work. Lucky the car was fast and the old soft, new hard worked itself out."

While he missed out on victory, van Gisbergen was still a big winner in the title fight. A puncture, and subsequent second stop, left teammate and closest contender Jamie Whincup way down in 25th.

Van Gisbergen's lead is now 418 points.

James Courtney made good headway from sixth on the grid, using a similar strategy to De Pasquale to round out the podium.

Will Davison and Scott Pye finished fourth and fifth followed by Scott Pye and Will Brown.

The battle for seventh was the highlight of the closing stages, Andre Heimgartner and Chaz Mostert staging a fierce battle. The pair were on different strategies, Heimgartner coming home on hards while Mostert was on a charge on the softs.

The pair made contact a number of times, Mostert's complaints about blocking over the radio leading to Heimgartner copping a bad sportsmanship flag.

However the Kelly Grove Racing driver did enough to hold on to the position.

Nick Percat and Mark Winterbottom rounded out the Top 10.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT -
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 8.303 8.304 8.304
3 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 17.504 17.504 9.200
4 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 17.824 17.824 0.320
5 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 19.714 19.715 1.891
6 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 23.601 23.602 3.887
7 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 28.704 28.704 5.103
8 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 30.043 30.044 1.340
9 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 31.765 31.765 1.721
10 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 32.111 32.112 0.347
11 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 34.902 34.903 2.791
12 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 35.619 35.620 0.717
13 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 43.102 43.103 7.483
14 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Holden Commodore ZB 43.573 43.574 0.471
15 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 45.509 45.509 1.936
16 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 51.194 51.195 5.685
17 26 Australia Luke Youlden
Ford Mustang GT 51.273 51.274 0.079
18 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 52.973 52.974 1.700
19 27 Australia Kurt Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 53.395 53.396 0.422
20 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 59.438 59.439 6.043
21 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 59.664 59.665 0.226
22 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 1'01.027 1'01.027 1.363
23 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 1'05.212 1'05.212 4.185
24 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1'07.286 1'07.287 2.074
25 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 1'21.205 1'21.205 13.919
26 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1 lap
View full results
shares
comments
Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale, Van Gisbergen split poles
Previous article

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale, Van Gisbergen split poles
Next article

Mostert stripped of front row start in Sydney

Mostert stripped of front row start in Sydney
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat
Video Inside
Supercars

Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard Bathurst II
Supercars

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard
Supercars Supercars

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard

Triple Eight signs Hill for Super2
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Triple Eight signs Hill for Super2

Every driver racing in the Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars

Every driver racing in the Bathurst 1000

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.