Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
-
13 Dec
Next event in
144 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Sydney II / Race report

Sydney Supercars: Le Brocq wins four-way thriller

shares
comments
Sydney Supercars: Le Brocq wins four-way thriller
By:
Jul 19, 2020, 6:04 AM

Jack Le Brocq took his first Supercars win after a thrilling four-way battle at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The Tickford Racing driver found himself in contention for the win after saving his two sets of soft tyres, however it still didn't come easy.

Andre Heimgartner, Todd Hazelwood and David Reynolds all did likes, the foursome staging a thrilling battle for victory in the second stint as they all crossed the line within 1.4s of each other.

Le Brocq initially ran fourth in the opening stint of the race, before passing Mark Winterbottom to move into third shortly before the stops.

He then used an undercut to get by early leaders Heimgartner and Reynolds, stopping on Lap 11, a lap earlier than the others, allowing him to sneak into the lead.

It was hardly job done for Le Brocq, however; he was never able to properly shake Heimgartner, while Reynolds was a little more patient on his second tyre set, which brought him into the game in the final third of the race.

Further complicating the run home was a hard-charging Todd Hazelwood, who found himself in the thick of the lead battle for the last few laps.

That ultimately worked in Le Brocq's favour, the chaotic battle for second allowing him to break by just six-tenths on the final lap to secure his first Supercars victory.

"I don't know, it hasn't really sunk in yet," he said when asked how the win felt. 

"I don't really know what to feel at the moment.

"Andre kept me honest the whole time. I could see Davey was catching us, obviously he was playing a longer game. 

"I probably used a bit too much of my tyre on that first lap out the gate, just to try and undercut these guys. The last five laps I was in trouble, I was just hanging on. I got to the end somehow."

Heimgartner came home second, while Todd Hazelwood barged past Reynolds just four corners from home to snare his first Supercars podium.

Team 18 pair Scott Pye and Mark Winterbottom were best of the rest in fifth and sixth, followed by Bryce Fullwood, Jamie Whincup, Chaz Mostert and Zane Goddard.

Kiwi trio Shane van Gisbergen, Fabian Coulthard and Scott McLaughlin came home 12th, 13th and 14th after struggling through the race on hard tyres.

Van Gisbergen actually made decent ground from his 22nd starting spot, while McLaughlin tried a set of used softs for the first stint that saw him plummet back through the field.

However he's still emerged from the SMP weekend with a very healthy championship lead, the gap now 107 points over Whincup.

Supercars Sydney Supersprint - Race 3 results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT
2 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 0.621
3 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 0.812
4 9 Australia David Reynolds
Holden Commodore ZB 1.489
5 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 8.623
6 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 12.807
7 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 14.161
8 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 14.884
9 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 24.174
10 34 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 28.600
11 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 46.567
12 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 53.440
13 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Ford Mustang GT 54.547
14 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
Ford Mustang GT 58.598
15 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 1'04.245
16 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 1'08.203
17 15 Australia Rick Kelly
Ford Mustang GT 1'09.426
18 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 1'11.225
19 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Holden Commodore ZB 1'11.566
20 19 Australia Alex Davison
Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.324
21 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1'13.313
22 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 1'16.947
23 3 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 1'17.150
24 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 1'22.179
View full results
Next article
2020 Supercars Sydney Supersprint and night race results

Previous article

2020 Supercars Sydney Supersprint and night race results

Trending Today

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR / NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Preliminary autopsy report on Dale Earnhardt
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Preliminary autopsy report on Dale Earnhardt

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?
MotoGP / MotoGP

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans / Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

The good, the bad and the ugly: IndyCar's first aero kit
IndyCar / IndyCar

The good, the bad and the ugly: IndyCar's first aero kit

LSR: Pontiac Firebird Breaks 300 MPH at Bonneville
General / General

LSR: Pontiac Firebird Breaks 300 MPH at Bonneville

Verstappen tells Russell to focus on his own car
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Verstappen tells Russell to focus on his own car

Latest news

Sydney Supercars: Le Brocq wins four-way thriller
Supercars / Supercars
50m

Sydney Supercars: Le Brocq wins four-way thriller

2020 Supercars Sydney Supersprint and night race results
Supercars / Supercars
2h

2020 Supercars Sydney Supersprint and night race results

Sydney Supercars: Percat cruises to Race 2 win
Supercars / Supercars
3h

Sydney Supercars: Percat cruises to Race 2 win

Sydney Supercars: Heimgartner takes maiden pole
Supercars / Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Heimgartner takes maiden pole

Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Sydney II
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

2
NASCAR Cup

Preliminary autopsy report on Dale Earnhardt

3
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

4
MotoGP

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?

5
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Latest videos

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2 07:26
Supercars

Kelly Racing: Simulators Part 2

Latest news

Sydney Supercars: Le Brocq wins four-way thriller
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Le Brocq wins four-way thriller

2020 Supercars Sydney Supersprint and night race results
Supercars

2020 Supercars Sydney Supersprint and night race results

Sydney Supercars: Percat cruises to Race 2 win
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Percat cruises to Race 2 win

Sydney Supercars: Heimgartner takes maiden pole
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Heimgartner takes maiden pole

Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin triumphs under lights
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: McLaughlin triumphs under lights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.