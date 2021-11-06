Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale completes practice sweep Next / Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins, stop drama robs Brown
Supercars / Sydney II Qualifying report

Sydney Supercars: Brown on pole, De Pasquale last

By:

Will Brown took pole position for tonight's Supercars race at Sydney Motorsport Park after favourite Anton De Pasquale was ruled out of qualifying with a gearbox issue.

Sydney Supercars: Brown on pole, De Pasquale last

It was a rollercoaster session for Erebus rookie Brown, who only just snuck through Q1 on an early hard tyre lap.

He did switch to the soft late in the first segment of qualifying to try and shore up his passage to Q2, but ran out of time to get a lap started.

What seemed liked a misstep quickly became and advantage for Brown once he was through Q2, effectively leaving him with an extra set of softs to play with.

And once on those softs Brown and teammate Brodie Kostecki quickly became a force, Kostecki edging Brown by 0.07s at the top of the times in Q2.

Brown then decided to run early in Q3, his 1m29.039s proving good enough to earn him a first career pole.

"I wasn't happy [in Q1], I was getting up [engineer] Tommy [Moore] a bit," said Brown of the early near-miss.

"But it probably got us through to here!

"It's bloody awesome. The guys have done a fantastic job, I'm pumped. I'll be going for that win, we'll have a big crack in the race and see where we end up."

Jamie Whincup went closest to knocking Brown off pole, the gap back to the seven-time series champion just 0.02s.

Series leader Shane van Gisbergen was fourth fastest ahead of Will Davison, while Kostecki would only manage fifth after topping Q2.

Nick Percat, Tim Slade, Jack Le Brocq, Todd Hazelwood and Cam Waters rounded out the best 10.

The biggest shock of the session came in Q1 when overwhelming pole favourite De Pasquale was forced out of the session with a gearbox issue.

He'll now have to come from the very back of the grid in tonight's 32-lap opener.

"I couldn't change gears," said De Pasquale. "I rolled out [on the out-lap], grabbed second gear and that was the only gear I had for the whole lap. It was trying to change gears by itself and all this weird stuff.

"We'll change [the gearbox] for the race and see how many cars we can pass."

There were a number of other surprises, including Macaulay Jones and Garry Jacobson putting in impressive performances to qualify 11th and 12th respectively.

Bryce Fullwood out-qualified his Walkinshaw Andretti United teammate Chaz Mostert, although it was a tough session for the Holden squad, the pair 13th and 14th.

Further back, super sub Luke Youlden didn't quite get out of Q1 but did out-qualify his Kelly Grove Racing teammate Andre Heimgartner. They will start 21st and 24th respectively.

Between the KGR pair is the Team 18 drivers, Scott Pye and Mark Winterbottom only running the hard in Q1 and not making it out.

Thomas Randle, meanwhile, was 17th fastest on the road but will start the race from 20th courtesy of a three-place penalty.

The infringement was for impeding fellow wildcard Kurt Kostecki in Q1, the Walkinshaw Andretti United driver forced into a wild off-track excursion after Randle got in his way.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.039
2 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.067 0.028 0.028
3 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.109 0.070 0.041
4 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 1'29.130 0.091 0.021
5 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.166 0.126 0.035
6 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.454 0.415 0.288
7 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 1'29.594 0.555 0.139
8 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 1'29.639 0.600 0.044
9 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'31.153 2.114 1.514
10 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT
11 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.918 0.879
12 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 1'30.064 1.025 0.145
13 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'30.148 1.109 0.083
14 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 1'30.168 1.129 0.019
15 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 1'30.235 1.196 0.066
16 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'30.275 1.236 0.040
17 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 1'30.389 1.350 0.113
18 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1'30.483 1.444 0.093
19 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 1'30.486 1.447 0.003
20 27 Australia Kurt Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'33.188 4.149 2.702
21 26 Australia Luke Youlden
Ford Mustang GT 1'30.879 1.840
22 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 1'30.942 1.903 0.063
23 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 1'31.060 2.021 0.118
24 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 1'31.068 2.029 0.007
25 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Holden Commodore ZB 1'31.076 2.037 0.008
26 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT
View full results
shares
comments
Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale completes practice sweep
Previous article

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale completes practice sweep
Next article

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins, stop drama robs Brown

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins, stop drama robs Brown
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat
Video Inside
Supercars

Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard Bathurst II
Supercars

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Youlden to retain Kelly Grove Racing seat

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard
Supercars Supercars

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard

Triple Eight signs Hill for Super2
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Triple Eight signs Hill for Super2

Every driver racing in the Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars

Every driver racing in the Bathurst 1000

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.