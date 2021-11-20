Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Sydney IV Practice report

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale edges Brown in final practice

By:

In-form drivers Anton De Pasquale and Will Brown led the way in the final Supercars practice session at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale edges Brown in final practice

De Pasquale was consistently quick across the half-hour session, setting the early pace with a 1m30.695s.

Around a third of the way through the session his teammate Will Davison enjoyed a brief stint at the top courtesy of a 1m30.514s, before Jamie Whincup lowered the benchmark to 1m30.351s.

With 11 minutes to go Shane van Gisbergen had his first crack on a green tyre for the weekend, the Kiwi rocketing to first with a 1m30.095s.

De Pasquale responded with a green tyre run of his own, pipping van Gisbergen's time by seven-hundredths.

Brown then dipped into the 1m29s for the first time in the session with a 1m29.953s, only to be edged by a final De Pasquale, the margin between the two a tenth of a second.

Those final laps came right as rain started to fall at the Eastern Creek circuit.

Van Gisbergen's time held on for third ahead of Tim Slade and Brodie Kostecki.

Davison jumped back ahead of Whincup, the pair sixth and seventh respectively, followed by Chaz Mostert, Scott Pye and Jack Le Brocq.

 

Cla # Driver Car Laps Time Gap Interval
1 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 12 1'29.851
2 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'29.953 0.102 0.102
3 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'30.038 0.187 0.085
4 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 10 1'30.071 0.219 0.032
5 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'30.116 0.264 0.044
6 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 10 1'30.191 0.340 0.075
7 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'30.199 0.348 0.008
8 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 12 1'30.293 0.441 0.093
9 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 12 1'30.381 0.530 0.088
10 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 13 1'30.468 0.617 0.086
11 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'30.479 0.627 0.010
12 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'30.526 0.675 0.047
13 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 12 1'30.532 0.680 0.005
14 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 9 1'30.606 0.754 0.074
15 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 11 1'30.620 0.768 0.014
16 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 11 1'30.744 0.893 0.124
17 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'30.839 0.988 0.095
18 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'30.991 1.140 0.152
19 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 8 1'31.078 1.227 0.087
20 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'31.436 1.585 0.358
21 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 12 1'31.463 1.612 0.026
22 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'31.530 1.678 0.066
23 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 9 1'31.558 1.706 0.028
24 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 9 1'31.769 1.918 0.211
