Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale continues practice form

After dominating the first session, De Pasquale didn't have things quite as easy in the second the thanks to Shane van Gisbergen running two sets of green tyres.

The first green tyre run for the Kiwi helped him jump De Pasquale's earlier benchmark set on the same set of softs he used in P1.

That prompted De Pasquale to go for a green tyre run himself, the Dick Johnson Racing ace improving to a 1m29.287s.

Van Gisbergen then did his best to respond but fell a tenth short.

Brodie Kostecki was third fastest, a tenth clear of Will Davison, while Will Brown capped off a good session for Erebus in fifth.

Chaz Mostert was sixth while a steadily improving Tickford effort saw Jake Le Brocq and Cam Waters finish the session seventh and eighth.

Jamie Whincup was ninth and Bryce Fullwood 10th.