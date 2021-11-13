Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes ninth pole

The Dick Johnson Racing star was unstoppable through the three-part qualifying, his session culminating in one of just two laps under the 1m29s mark all day.

That lap, a 1m28.637s, left him three-tenths clear of Triple Eight's pacesetter Jamie Whincup as De Pasquale took his fifth pole since the season resumed in Sydney three weeks ago.

"The car is a in a pretty good window," said De Pasquale.

"It's a fast car and I enjoy driving it. It's cool when you get the lay it on the line for a lap. We're in a good positon for the race, we'll try and convert it this afternoon."

Will Davison was third fastest while series leader Shane van Gisbergen completed the second row of the grid.

Will Brown slipped back to fifth after running early in the final phase of the session, followed by Chaz Mostert and Brodie Kostecki.

Nick Percat made gains on his practice form to qualify eight ahead of Cam Waters and Todd Hazelwood, who was left without any greens for Q3 after using an extra set to get into the Top 10 in the first place.