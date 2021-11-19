Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Sydney IV Practice report

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale tops night practice

Anton De Pasquale topped opening Supercars practice under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The Dick Johnson Racing driver dominated the half-hour session, gapping the field on his first hard tyre run with a 1m30.220s.

That time would have been good enough to top the session, but De Pasquale went quicker with eight minutes to go anyway.

His 1m29.955s put him six-tenths clear of the field as he crossed the line, and was still nearly three-tenths faster than anyone after a number of late improvements.

Topping practice continued a remarkable run of form for De Pasquale since the Supercars season resumed in Sydney late last month.

Since then he's taken six poles and five wins at the Eastern Creek circuit.

Brodie Kostecki ended up second fastest behind De Pasquale thanks to a 1m30.226s on his final run.

Chaz Mostert and Jack Le Brocq were other late improvers, slotting into third and fourth, ahead of Cam Waters.

Whincup, who didn't improve on his final run, dropped back to sixth ahead of new race winner Will Brown.

James Courtney was eighth, Mark Winterbottom ninth and Will Davison 10th.

Series leader Shane van Gisbergen had a quiet session, the Kiwi just 19th fastest, while David Reynolds marked his return to Supercars after a two-week layoff with the 20th fastest time.

Cla # Driver Car Laps Time Gap Interval
1 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 12 1'29.955
2 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'30.226 0.270 0.270
3 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'30.355 0.399 0.129
4 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 11 1'30.454 0.498 0.098
5 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 11 1'30.556 0.600 0.102
6 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'30.580 0.625 0.024
7 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'30.664 0.708 0.083
8 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 11 1'30.672 0.716 0.008
9 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'30.730 0.774 0.057
10 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 11 1'30.733 0.777 0.003
11 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'30.793 0.837 0.059
12 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'30.870 0.914 0.077
13 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'30.884 0.928 0.014
14 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 8 1'30.944 0.988 0.059
15 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 10 1'30.974 1.019 0.030
16 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 12 1'30.995 1.040 0.021
17 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 4 1'31.115 1.159 0.119
18 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 11 1'31.171 1.215 0.055
19 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'31.279 1.323 0.108
20 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 9 1'31.322 1.367 0.043
21 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 10 1'31.346 1.390 0.023
22 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 12 1'31.367 1.411 0.021
23 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 12 1'31.480 1.525 0.113
24 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 8 1'31.864 1.908 0.383
COVID-19 scare for Kelly Grove Racing Sydney IV
Supercars

COVID-19 scare for Kelly Grove Racing

Sydney Supercars: Payne tops co-driver practice Sydney IV
Video Inside
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: Payne tops co-driver practice

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars' Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
