Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale streaks to provisional pole

The Dick Johnson Racing continued his remarkable single-lap form at the Eastern Creek circuit with a dominant showing in regular qualifying.

He went under the 1m30s marker on his first run, before a stunning second flyer that yielded a 1m29.243s.

That left him a devastating five-tenths clear of series leader Shane van Gisbergen heading into the pole-deciding Top 10 Shootout later today.

The biggest threat to De Pasquale converting provisional pole in the single-lap dash is the weather, with rain reportedly headed towards western Sydney.

"We've done high 29s and the track is pretty similar," said De Pasquale when asked if he was surprised with his time.

"It just hooked up pretty good on that last set. When the tyre grips up you feed it bit of gas and the time comes.

"It looks like it could rain [for the Shootout], so that's a bit of a lottery. But oh well, we're in the Top 10 and we'll put on a show either way."

Jamie Whincup was third fastest in qualifying followed by Will Davison, who is under investigation for impeding Cam Waters.

Brodie Kostecki was fifth fastest while Nick Percat booked his spot in the Shootout on his final run, having languished outside the Top 10 earlier in the session.

Scott Pye, Jack Le Brocq, Todd Hazelwood and Waters rounded out those that will run in the Shootout.

There were some surprise omissions from the Top 10, with Chaz Mostert only good enough for 12th on the grid.

Will Brown, meanwhile, will start 16th after not converting his practice speed.

"It's disappointing," said the Erebus driver. "The car wasn't too bad, I think it was my tyre warming procedure or something. I got to Turn 2 and had a massive amount of understeer and it stuffed the whole lap."