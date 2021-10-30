Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes provisional pole
Supercars / Sydney News

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale dominates Shootout

By:

Anton De Pasquale dominated the Top 10 Shootout to score pole position at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale dominates Shootout

The provisional polesitter continued his devastating form in the single-lap dash for pole, gapping a tight battle behind him by more than half a second.

He has now topped every sessions so far this weekend and will start tonight's opening sprint race as the overwhelming favourite for a second win in DJR colours.

"It's always good when you go any the end [of the Shootout], the track is cooling off is you've got the best of both worlds," he said.

"But the car was in a good window right out of the truck, that's the best we've rolled out the car all year. We're just in the window so we can find tune it. We want to execute in the race tonight."

Will Brown put in a masterful performance, the Erebus rookie going from fifth in regular qualifying to a spot on the front row of the grid.

"I knew it was a pretty good lap, I was pretty pumped," he said. "But I got my arse handed to me by [Anton]. Five-tenths! But's it's cool to be starting from the front row. We'll be having a crack, I'm out there to try and win a race."

Will Davison and Nick Percat ended up on the second row, ahead of Brodie Kostecki and series leader Shane van Gisbergen, who was somewhat underwhelming in the Shootout.

The back end of the Top 10 was largely unchanged from regular qualifying, with Cam Waters seventh, Jamie Whincup eighth, Chaz Mostert ninth and Tim Slade 10th.

Tonight's race starts at 7:10pm local time.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 1'28.077
2 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 1'28.605 0.528 0.528
3 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 1'28.618 0.541 0.013
4 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 1'28.690 0.613 0.071
5 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'28.702 0.625 0.012
6 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 1'28.729 0.652 0.026
7 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 1'28.811 0.734 0.081
8 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.182 1.104 0.370
9 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 1'29.194 1.117 0.012
10 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 1'29.608 1.531 0.414
View full results
shares
comments
Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes provisional pole
Previous article

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes provisional pole
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes provisional pole Sydney
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes provisional pole

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale fastest under lights Sydney
Video Inside
Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale fastest under lights

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale dominates Shootout
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale dominates Shootout

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes provisional pole
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes provisional pole

2021 Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars

2021 Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale fastest under lights
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale fastest under lights

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.