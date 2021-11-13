Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale tops windy P1

The Dick Johnson Racing driver was once again the class of the field in blustery conditions, a 1m29.440s on his green tyre run leaving him three-tenths clear of the field.

Best of the rest was DJR teammate Will Davison, who edged out Erebus rookie Will Brown.

Jamie Whincup led the way for Triple Eight in fourth, well clear of his teammate Shane van Gisbergen. The series leader had a slow start to the weekend, not running greens at the end as he slumped to 16th.

Tim Slade was the best of the Tickford-built Mustangs in fifth, ahead of Chaz Mostert, Cam Waters and Jack Le Brocq.

Todd Hazelwood and Andre Heimgartner rounded out the Top 10 ahead of James Courtney and Bryce Fullwood.

Mark Winterbottom, who led the way for the majority of the session thanks to his first run, slipped all the way back to 13th after not running green rubber at the end.